Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention

Amos Robi

Azziad Nasenya has previously deleted the platform after hate became too much

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

Content creator and influencer Azziad Nasenya has slammed a troll who bashed content she had shared online.

Azziad shared a snippet of her new YouTube video where she highlighted her struggles with acne, a skin condition she has managed through her life.

The user identified as Bazengadaddii said the content creator was sharing details no one had asked her about, saying there were other important things people could focus on.

“It always amazes me when these Kenyan influencers think we have all the time in the world to pay attention to them,” the user said.

Azziad Nasenya claps back at Twitter hater
Azziad Nasenya claps back at Twitter hater

In a classy response, Azziad thanked the user for the time he took to respond to the video.

“Yet you're here. Thanks for your attention,” she replied.

The content creator has previously deleted her Twitter account after she said the hate she was receiving on the platform had taken a toll on her. Azziad has however developed resilience and now has no chills for haters and trolls.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

READ: Why I kept new job a secret for months - Azziad explains

When I started, I had something in mind, I had my career to work on and every single thing, so I also didn’t lose that and having my manager who has been in the industry for so long also advised me na kuniambia hate comments you don’t reply to them, this is how you go about it. Focus on yourself. I deleted twitter till now I don’t have it. Because I’m so positive and with all this positivity and bubbliness,” Azziad said in a previous interview with Jalang'o.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

READ: I have never seen myself as a celebrity – Azziad Nasenya

In the same interview, Azziad said she constantly prays for humility saying she never sees herself as a celebrity but holds herself as Azziad.

