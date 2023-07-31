The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Azziad Nasenya was spotted speaking to her legal team before the hearing.

Azziad Nasenya spotted at Kibera Law Courts
Azziad Nasenya spotted at Kibera Law Courts

Content creator and TikToker Azziad Nasenya, was spotted at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday, ahead of her lawsuit case against fellow TikToker Brian Chira.

Recommended articles

Numerous bloggers were pursuing her, but she didn't have the chance to answer any of their questions.

As Azziad walked towards the law court building, she was accompanied by several people. Once inside, she proceeded upstairs, where she was filmed having a conversation with Eve Mungai.

Azziad Nasenya at Kibera Law Courts ahead of her hearing against Brian Chira
Azziad Nasenya at Kibera Law Courts ahead of her hearing against Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Azziad takes legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Shortly after, Brian Chira, who is the accused in the case, arrived in a white double cabin. However, he didn't have the opportunity to address any media outlet.

As Chira disembarked from the vehicle, one person joked that his smile had even faded, considering he usually smiles while recording his videos.

In a drastic turn of events, award-winning content creator Azziad Nasenya has taken legal action against TikToker Brian Chira, accusing him of allegedly defaming her name.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Brian Chira
TikToker Brian Chira TikToker Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

The information came to light on July 26 at around 8:30 p.m. when Eve Mungai posted a video showing Chira being led into a police station with his hands cuffed.

More follows...

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom