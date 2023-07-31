Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Content creator and TikToker Azziad Nasenya, was spotted at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday, ahead of her lawsuit case against fellow TikToker Brian Chira.
Azziad Nasenya was spotted speaking to her legal team before the hearing.
Numerous bloggers were pursuing her, but she didn't have the chance to answer any of their questions.
As Azziad walked towards the law court building, she was accompanied by several people. Once inside, she proceeded upstairs, where she was filmed having a conversation with Eve Mungai.
Shortly after, Brian Chira, who is the accused in the case, arrived in a white double cabin. However, he didn't have the opportunity to address any media outlet.
As Chira disembarked from the vehicle, one person joked that his smile had even faded, considering he usually smiles while recording his videos.
Why Brian Chira in Court
In a drastic turn of events, award-winning content creator Azziad Nasenya has taken legal action against TikToker Brian Chira, accusing him of allegedly defaming her name.
The information came to light on July 26 at around 8:30 p.m. when Eve Mungai posted a video showing Chira being led into a police station with his hands cuffed.
