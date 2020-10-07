Fans have turned the heat on singer Bahati over his message to DJ MO amidst his cheating allegations that have been making rounds on social media.

On Tuesday (Night), Mtoto wa Mama took to Instagram to encourage DJ MO, saying God always gives tough battles to His strongest soldiers and the Crossover 101 DJ should keep his head high and solider on.

“No Matter How Deep the Sea is; For Survival You Must Always Keep Your Head Up. God Gives his Strongest & Tough Battles to His Strongest Soldiers. #SoSoldierOn!!!” reads Bahati’s caption in a photo with DJ MO.

Bahati

However, Bahati’s words triggered a section of his Insta-family, who opted to throw jabs at him saying “uko na kiherehere sana”. Others stated that singer should be careful with his words before he is also get exposed.

Bahati’s statement came at a time, MO has been accused by cheating on his wife Size 8. The allegations were made public by blogger Edgar Obare, in an expose that has sparked mixed among Kenyans On Twitter (KOT), with everyone trying to make his or her opinion count.

On the other hand, Size 8 has also put up a post that talks about the love of Jesus Christ to his people on earth, saying it never changes.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever!

How great is our God and how deep is his love for me and you that He sent his son Jesus to die for us all and raised him from the dead and sat him on his right hand far above all devils just for me and you!!! This is so precious more than even gold.Gods love never changes he is a great loving God in all ways He is good, perfect and loving!!! Working out all things for our good!!! If you believe this type God I bless you!!! God I bless you!!!!” wrote Size 8.

