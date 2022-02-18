RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Bahati gifted Diana B a new Toyota Parado TX, mansion and piece of land in just one week

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts
Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

Musician Kevin Bahati has come out to defend himself against allegations of faking his expensive gifts to his wife Diana Marua, 'Diana B'.

Recommended articles

On Thursday, the singer sought to clarify that just because he is from a humble background, does not mean he can't afford an expensive lifestyle.

The statement comes at a time netizens had accused the Mama hitmaker of living a lie, after gifting his wife a new Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX, a 4-bedroom mansionette and piece of land in the span of one week.

“To those who are doubting that God can bless a poor boy from the slums let me confirm this; yes I am a boy from Mathare slums and to those that believe God can raise a man from poverty to glory may God do it for you too in Jesus' name. The God who raised me is faithful to bless anyone,” Bahati explained.

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts
Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Pulse Live Kenya

Diana Marua joined the conversation saying; “Amen my baby! Prove them wrong. From to grace, you are highly favoured.”

On February 15, 2022 Bahati unveiled the fully furnished house to his wife and she could not hold back her tears.

“I have taken time to get you this gift because this has been your dream for so long. This is your gift you can be proud of it and be proud that you own it… I know you have been waiting for so long and I know you are not expecting this but...

“You are now a proud owner of this Mansion and it's fully furnished,” Bahati said.

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts
Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Pulse Live Kenya

A spot check shows that the four-bedroom maisonette was up for sale at Sh27.5 million and it appears that the Bahatis are the new owners.

A tour of the house hosted by YouTuber Lilian Kahoi in May 2021 showed that the house is located at Kamakis along the Eastern Bypass.

Its main entrance opens into a dining room which borders an open-plan kitchen with inbuilt appliances such as a dishwasher, oven, burners, and microwave.

The living room features a sunken floor, large windows and an electronically operated fireplace.

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts
Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Pulse Live Kenya

The ground level holds the kitchen, living room, one guest bedroom ensuite, and a laundry area.

The master bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet, dressing table and an ensuite bathroom fitted with a bathtub which doubles up as a jacuzzi and a cubicle shower.

Opposite the master bedroom is an extra room that can be used as an additional bedroom or a lounge area.

The house sits on a 50 by 100 plot of land with a total floor area of 340 square meters. The backyard can be used to hang laundry or host small parties.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Showmax hosts a star-studded showcase of Crime & Justice 2 and Single Kiasi [Photos]

Showmax hosts a star-studded showcase of Crime & Justice 2 and Single Kiasi [Photos]

Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani City [Photos]

Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani City [Photos]

Weezdom & Mylee Staicey breakup turns ugly as they trade salvos in public

Weezdom & Mylee Staicey breakup turns ugly as they trade salvos in public

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube award

I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube award

Trending

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with a new Mansion [Video]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Rapper Nyashinski

Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

Betty Kyallo