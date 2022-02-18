Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

On Thursday, the singer sought to clarify that just because he is from a humble background, does not mean he can't afford an expensive lifestyle.

The statement comes at a time netizens had accused the Mama hitmaker of living a lie, after gifting his wife a new Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX, a 4-bedroom mansionette and piece of land in the span of one week.

“To those who are doubting that God can bless a poor boy from the slums let me confirm this; yes I am a boy from Mathare slums and to those that believe God can raise a man from poverty to glory may God do it for you too in Jesus' name. The God who raised me is faithful to bless anyone,” Bahati explained.

Diana Marua joined the conversation saying; “Amen my baby! Prove them wrong. From to grace, you are highly favoured.”

Inside the Bahatis' mansion

On February 15, 2022 Bahati unveiled the fully furnished house to his wife and she could not hold back her tears.

“I have taken time to get you this gift because this has been your dream for so long. This is your gift you can be proud of it and be proud that you own it… I know you have been waiting for so long and I know you are not expecting this but...

“You are now a proud owner of this Mansion and it's fully furnished,” Bahati said.

A spot check shows that the four-bedroom maisonette was up for sale at Sh27.5 million and it appears that the Bahatis are the new owners.

A tour of the house hosted by YouTuber Lilian Kahoi in May 2021 showed that the house is located at Kamakis along the Eastern Bypass.

Its main entrance opens into a dining room which borders an open-plan kitchen with inbuilt appliances such as a dishwasher, oven, burners, and microwave.

The living room features a sunken floor, large windows and an electronically operated fireplace.

The ground level holds the kitchen, living room, one guest bedroom ensuite, and a laundry area.

The master bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet, dressing table and an ensuite bathroom fitted with a bathtub which doubles up as a jacuzzi and a cubicle shower.

Opposite the master bedroom is an extra room that can be used as an additional bedroom or a lounge area.