How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua held an exquisite birthday party for their daughter Heaven Bahati upon turning 4-years-old.

The invite only party was graced by a few family members and close friends among them; DK Kwenye Beat, Ringtone Apoko, Master Piece, Milly Chebby, Terence Creative, Mr Seed, Mwash Mwana, Phoinna, Jackie Matubia among others.

The happenings at the birthday party were captured and documented in a 45 minutes’ video that was later shared on YouTube.

At the party singer Mr Seed, DK Kwenye Beat, Diana B, Master Piece and Ringtone Apoko got the opportunity to perform their hit songs to those present.

An excited Ms Marua also put up photos from the party, appreciating everybody who made Heaven’s birthday party a success.

“Our princess @HeavenBahati turned 4 years old a few days ago and her birthday party was too Liiiiittt for her age 😂😂😂 I hope she gets to remember this one 😍

“Thank you Chairman @ringtoneapoko for showering our Princess na mapesa, we appreciate your presence,” shared Diana Marua.

“A Princess turned 4 years old and she's loving it 😍 see you at 3pm sharp on our youtube channel #dianabahati to see how my paaaarrryyyy went down 🎉🎉🎉 #HeavensBirthdayParty,” reads a cpation on Heaven Bahati’s Instagram page.

On the other hand, Bahati also shared a photo from the birthday party, posing with a few of his close friends with a captions that says; “A picture of my friends & musicians from the Gospel Industry at my daughter's @HeavenBahati s birthday party,”

Heaven Bahati was born on February 14th, 2018 at Karen Hospital.

Photos from Heaven Bahati's Birthday party

