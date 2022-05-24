Bahati becomes second artiste to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Kenyan singer and Mathare parliamentary hopeful Kevin Bahati has become the second artiste in Kenya to cross the one million subscribers mark on YouTube.
Congratulations Bahati. Number one on the list is Otile Brown
The mama hitmaker achieved the new milestone hours after releasing a new song ‘Sweet Love’ featuring his wife Diana Marua stage name Diana B.
Bahati is now following in the footsteps of singer Otile Brown who achieved the fate back in January 2022.
Currently, Otile has over 1.15 million subscribers - leading the pack in Kenya as far as the music industry in concerned.
The EMB President joined the streaming platform on August 7, 2012 and so far he has accumulated over 172,689,147 views and counting.
Are subscribers that important? What happens if you have the most subscribers on your Channel?
First of all, subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.
Over time, YouTube has proved to be one of the most difficult platforms to grow your numbers but a number of musicians have managed to become the cream of the crop in the Kenyan YouTube scene.
In this generation YouTube numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies.
Here is a list of 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers.
- Otile Brown – 1.15 million subscribers (286,666,435 views).
- Bahati – 1 million subscribers (172,689,147 views).
- Willy Paul – 937K subscribers (179,492,716 views).
- Sauti Sol – 907K subscribers (239,689,083 views).
- Diana B – 716K subscribers (101,509,899 views).
- Khaligraph Jones – 619K subscribers (74,762,280 views)
- Nyashinski - 506K subscribers (98,613,723 views).
- Nadia Mukami - 483K subscribers(58,610,283 views),
- Akothe – 379K subscribers (57,307,651 views)
- King Kaka – 375K subscribers (38,899,224 views)
