The mama hitmaker achieved the new milestone hours after releasing a new song ‘Sweet Love’ featuring his wife Diana Marua stage name Diana B.

Bahati is now following in the footsteps of singer Otile Brown who achieved the fate back in January 2022.

Currently, Otile has over 1.15 million subscribers - leading the pack in Kenya as far as the music industry in concerned.

The EMB President joined the streaming platform on August 7, 2012 and so far he has accumulated over 172,689,147 views and counting.

Bahati becomes second artiste to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

Are subscribers that important? What happens if you have the most subscribers on your Channel?

First of all, subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Over time, YouTube has proved to be one of the most difficult platforms to grow your numbers but a number of musicians have managed to become the cream of the crop in the Kenyan YouTube scene.

In this generation YouTube numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies.

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Here is a list of 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers.