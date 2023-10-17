Watch: Bahati & Diana seal 7-year romance with dad's blessings in colourful ruracio ceremony

The couple shared this beautiful moment on Instagram, showcasing their commitment and love for each other.

This move not only signifies a significant milestone in their relationship but also receives blessings from Diana's family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati finally pays dowry after 7 years

Bahati took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers, expressing his excitement about formalising their union just ahead of their official anniversary date.

The couple's love story has been a subject of public interest, and this surprise dowry payment added another touching chapter to their journey.

"It's official!!! I have finally done the dowry payment, and our dad Mzee Omach has blessed us to proceed with the wedding arrangements.

"Diana didn't expect this, but I was so eager to formalize our marriage before the official anniversary date this coming 20th October… this was a surprise… gift no.5 is the best so far, but tomorrow's gifts 6 & 7 will be proof that she's the queen of my life," Bahati shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diana's emotional response after Bahati surprises her with Ruracio

Diana Marua, deeply moved by Bahati's gesture, shared her emotions in the comments. She expressed her love for Bahati and her readiness to fulfill her commitment to their marriage.

Diana pledged to follow the Bible's command to love and respect Bahati for all the days of her life. Her response echoed the strong bond and love between the two.

"My best gift yet to the one that heaven prepared for me. I promise to do what the Bible commands me to. To love and respect you all the days of my life. I cannot wait to say 'Yes I Do.' Thank you babe Bahati Kenya," Diana wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

She went ahead to narrate the tough times that they went through with Bahati before they finally got to a place like this.

"If you told me 10 years ago that on this Day 07.10.2023, I’d be celebrating my traditional ceremony, I would probably laugh out loud.

"When you look at me, you see a Lucky girl but you don’t know what it has taken for me to get here. I faced a lot of tough times growing up, I didn’t finish school because there was no money, and begging landlords to give us a few more days was the order of the day. We had a book of Mkopo kwa duka that we would pay monthly and that was normal for us," she wrote," she said.

According to Diana, she chose Bahati the moment she felt her heart lay with him and has never looked back.

"I met Bahati and I dropped everyone because for once, my heartbeat was different. The moment I knew we were dating, he never let go of my hand. You see Gifts, you see me being crowned but all this has taken a lot of hard work, perseverance, commitment, and apologising when you are wrong.

"We’ve wiped each other's tears, submitted even when I couldn’t stand him, left everything and prioritizing someone's emotions when we’re down, and encouraged each other even when we can’t see the light of day… the list is overwhelming," she wrote.

Bahati and Diana have been celebrating their seven years of togetherness, and their love story took center stage during this special time.

Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrations began with Bahati's romantic gesture of mounting seven billboards across the city to celebrate his beloved wife.

He also gifted her a parcel of land, seven designer perfumes, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max, making the occasion even more memorable. During a romantic lunch date, Bahati made the day unforgettable by showering Diana with money.

Bahati announces wedding with Diana Marua

In June, Bahati made an exciting announcement regarding his upcoming wedding to his beloved partner, Diana Marua.

The couple set a date for their union, which is scheduled to take place on December 12, 2023.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

The news of their impending ceremony was shared in a heartfelt video that quickly gained attention and began trending online.