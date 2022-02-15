Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

The Bahati’s kicked off the month of love with a declaration that they will be appreciating each other with a total of five gifts, as the world marks Valentine's Day.

The Mama hit-maker presented a fully furnished house to his wife and she could not hold back her tears.

“I have taken time to get you this gift because this has been your dream for so long. This is your gift you can be proud of it and be proud that you own it… I know you have been waiting for so long and I know you are not expecting this but...

“You are now a proud owner of this Mansion and it's fully furnished,” Bahati said.

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with a new Mansion [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

An emotional, Ms Marua, thanked her husband for always going the extra mile to make her and her family happy.

“Thank you baby. I love you so much. My baby got me a chopper ride to surprise me with a new house, a whole mansion. Thank you god for teaching me patience, you indeed make it beautiful in your own time

My king Bahati I am overwhelmed with joy, with gratitude. I still don't have words to explain how I feel. thank you for giving us the best, a whole palace. I am the happiest woman on earth right now! Welcome to the Bahatis residence, omg,” said a weeping Diana Marua.

The new mansion boasts a glass-fitted gazebo on the outside and Diana was amazed by how it has been beautifully decorated.

“My prayer is that from this level we shall go higher and higher. Najua hiyo nyumba yako imekutesa sana,” added Bahati.

The Bahati’s live video was being watched by over 25,000 people on YouTube.

The house gift come days after Bahati gave Diana her dream car a Toyota Land cruiser Prado TX as gift number three. Before that, the EMB President had bought his wife a piece of land, to build her dream home.

Bahati gifts Diana a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Pulse Live Kenya

Returning the favour, Diana treated her hubby to a vacation to the Kenyan coast plus performing for him a special song she recorded without his knowledge.

