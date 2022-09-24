Rayvanny breaks up with girlfriend, Bahati reveals wife's whereabouts and other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Joey Muthengi hospitalised

Radio and TV presenter Joey Muthengi is unwell and has been undergoing treatment in hospital for three days.

Muthengi shared the update on her social media without disclosing details of the medical condition that caused her to be admitted for care.

Joey Muthengi Pulse Live Kenya

“Hospitals are the worst, 3 days in,” Joey updated her fans.

The media personality took a break from media space after leaving Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in November 2018. She made a comeback in March 2022 on KTN for 'The Skin Therapy Show'.

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

Talented comedian and content creator Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, well known by her stage name Mammito, on Sunday celebrated her birthday but left many guessing her age.

She left her followers and fans excited and confused at the same time after she shared pictures on her social media platforms with one of the captions reading: "Turning 23 again."

This is not the first time the comedy queen is celebrating her "23rd birthday", in what has become her custom, Mammito rarely quotes the real figure, perhaps choosing to keep her fans guessing.

Pulse Live Kenya

In any case, the Kibera-bred comedian interestingly turned 29 years yesterday. Her Wikipedia page and numerous other biographies written on her indicate that she was born on September 18, 1993.

While fans flocked to wish the celebrity a happy birthday, Gospel musician Ringtone insinuated that Mammito is much older than 23 and her real age of 29 wishing her a happy 33rd birthday.

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on construction of his mansion [Video]

Churchill Show comedian Sammy Kioko has shared with his fans the progress of his still-under construction mansion.

In a clip he shared on his Instagram stories, the comedian showed how labourers on the construction site were diligently working on the mansion project weeks after the foundation was laid.

Kioko expressed his joy as the mansion takes shape saying it had been his long-time prayer as a kid to get shelter for himself.

He added that he loved seeing his peers going home for holidays and wished to have one of those moments.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Almost there. Just a peaceful place to call home has been my all-time prayer. Growing up as a young boy, seeing friends and relatives going to shags (home) for Christmas was everything I ever wished for," he said.

Although he has not made public his relationship life, Sammy prays that God sees him through the project so that he leaves an inheritance for his children saying his parents did not make it the far he has been able to.

"I pray I make it happen if not for me, then for my future kids. We are just here fighting battles our parents Never won," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

For those that have not been able to achieve the landmark, the thespian had this to say.

"Just to encourage you, inawezekana (it is possible) Tuzidi kuombeana. Mungu mbele (Let's keep praying for one another, God above all)," he crowned.

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Musician turned entrepreneur Esther Akoth 'Akothee' has come out to say that she is now complete and ready to settle after going public about her new relationship.

Akothee revealed the mystery man, long-known to her fans as the entertainer's business partner, in a video of the two having some fun at the beach over the weekend.

In the video, the playful duo was seen chasing after each other on white sand with the man seen playfully grabbing Akothee from the back and and taking her down.

On Tuesday, the fearless mother of five shared photos of her and her new catch in what is believed to be her home in Rongo, Migori County saying the two were heading to Ruma National Park.

Akothee with two guests at her Rongo home in a photo captured on September 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

She went ahead to say that her life was now complete after meeting her 'king' and that she was now ready to settle and become his wife.

"A wonderful morning from Rongo spa, off to Ruma Park. I didn't know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action. I can now say my life is complete and I'm ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one. Join us in making it til death do us..." she said.

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu has hit yet another milestone on Instagram as she has hit 5 million followers, becoming the most followed female artiste on the platform in East Africa.

The achievement by the singer was announced by her record label who sent its gratitude to her fans for the big win.

“wcb_wasafi Thank You For 5M Followers On @instagram 👏” the message read on Instagram.

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, is gradually establishing herself as one of the biggest artistes on the continent as she slowly joins the league of other major stars such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

She also boasts of having a huge following on the YouTube platform in the region with over 2 million having subscribed to her channel, making it the 4th most subscribed channel in the region.

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Content creator Muthoni Ng'ethe 'Sonie' has rubbished claims made by her baby-daddy David Oyando (Mulamwah) as they marked their daughter's first birthday.

Responding to Mulamwah's public post, in which he accused Sonie of faking appearances online, the model defended herself saying she has not denied the father of her daughter a chance to spend time together.

"I have never denied anyone a chance to come and see his daughter and I honestly do not have much to say in that line of argument at all," Sonie argued.

Pulse Live Kenya

During their daughter's birthday, Sonie shared photos and videos online delighted to take the 1-year-old on a trip to Mombasa. Mulamwah was not late in wishing their daughter a happy birthday while indicating that their co-parenting relationship was not all rosy.

Sonie addressed the latest onslaught from her baby daddy during an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko.

On the aspect of using their daughter for social media likes and as bait to get money from the father, Sonie had this to say.

Carrol Sonie shaves dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

"How can I use my kid as a job or bait? Kyla is a brand and so am I so we are two brands that are trying to make life easier for both of us to live because we have a life to live and we don't want to struggle. I don't think I am using my child, she is my child, she is my daughter, I don't have to be told am using my daughter for monetary gains.

"Where does that money go to, Isn't it for the kid? Kyla needs money, and Kyla needs diapers. We need and we have to look for money and it is for her not me. That money does not help me, it is for the kid," Sonie added.

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Bongo hitmaker Rayvanny has confirmed his breakup with Paula Kajala, putting speculation to rest.

Rayvanny who real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa confirmed during a live performance in Sumbawanga on Saturday that he has made peace with his heart and parted with Paula, the daughter of Bongo movie actress Frida Kaja who is currently dating Haromize.

The Next Level Music President told his fans that he is single, urging his fans to never allow love to confuse them.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Rayvanny and Paula made their relationship public amidst challenges after it emerged that Harmonize was also shooting his shots at the her at a time when he was dating the diva’s mother, Frida Kajala.

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Singer Kevin Bahati has broken silence on his whereabouts as well as those of his wife Diana Marua who has been off social media space for days

The last post made by Diana Marua her social media followers even more curious, the post was of a white dove and had the comments turned off with the caption: "Only in the Darkness, Can you see the Stars."

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to Nairobi News, Bahati said Diana was not doing well but could not go into detail about the matter. Bahati further said they were going to decide whether to tell the public what was happening in their family if they felt like it.

Before going offline, Diana was moved to tears after she was treated to a surprise baby shower. The baby shower dubbed premier gang baby shower was an all-white themed baby shower that had a tight list of attendees and Marua could not hide her joy.

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Award-winning Kenyan rapper Juliani has broken his silence after a number of online users labelled him as a struggling rapper.

The rapper and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a have been on the radar of some Twitter users who trolled Ng’ang’a for leaving former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for the rapper.

The troll posts began after Dr Mutua shared a picture of himself in New York City where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Rapper Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

After sharing the photo, a section of Twitter users hit at Lilian Ng'ang'a for leaving what they termed as a successful man for a broke rapper.

Juliani, in a sarcastic response to the trolls, shared details of how anyone who wished to fund the next diaperrun for his son could do so.

In a disclaimer that followed Juliani's tweet, he confirmed that it was all in jest asking his fans to ignore the narrative because it is untrue.

“Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe what's online..” Juliani wrote on his Twitter page.

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

US-based Kenyan Genge rapper Hubert Nakitare 'Nonini', has teased an upcoming musical release under his record label.

Set to drop in less than two weeks, Nonini unveiled Reggae musician Kevin Brown as the talent behind the new song.

The 'Keroro' hitmaker also revealed that Resoundz Media producer Kevin 'Ondikobeats' Olonde was part of the project dubbed "One Day".

Brown will be making his debut at Pro Habo Ent after years of performing as an independent artist. He's one of the few upcoming artistes in Kenya who have ventured into Reggae.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kevin Brown uses his music to highlight societal issues, his most popular track 'Song For Peace' from 2017 was a celebration of Kenya's peaceful election held in the country that year.

He got a chance to perform the song as a curtain-raiser for international act Jah Cure, at the Jamaican singer's 2019 concert in Nairobi.

Narrating how their paths crossed, Nonini admitted that it was an unconventional chance meeting but he is glad happened.

"Sometimes God upatanisha watu in weird ways that you didn't see coming but as long as uko na roho safi and always keeping it open it works out. A pleasure to be working with youth man Kevin Brown, multi-talented and Ondikobeats," Nonini posted.

Willy Paul widens his net as he introduces new venture [Photos]

Celebrated musician Willy Paul alias Pozze has dipped himself into a new venture, the matatu business after launching his first matatu in an event held on Wednesday.

At the launch where he had invited several bloggers, he introduced his new venture which adds to other businesses he runs. The singer said he plans to get more vehicles and find a good Sacco where the vehicles will operate from and be managed.

Pozze, whose real name is Wilson Abubakar Radido, while addressing the people that had come to witness the launch said he already had three of the same kind of vehicles adding that he will be getting more.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I have ventured into several businesses, my latest one is somewhat off from my line of practice which is the music industry. So I am now getting into the matatu business, and before I completely immerse myself into the same, we have brought like three so far," Pozze said.