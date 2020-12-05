Singer Kevin Bahati is in a war of words with controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi after he talked ill of his stunt with Diana Marua aimed at promoting their new song #MtaachanaTu.

In a tweet, Nyakundi insinuated that Bahati is an outdated artiste who depends on clout to sale his musical works. He went on to call upon Kenyans to boycott Bahati’s music.

“Rehabilitated chokoraa Bahati who sings the shittiest songs in this country, together with his brand new second-hand wife Diana, faked a break up just to chase clout. Kenyans should start boycotting these childish stunts” wrote Nyakundi.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Bahati hit back at Nyakundi stating that he was looking for relevance by dragging his name.

“Ambieni Hii Tanye i wache Kudandia Jina yangu ndio arudi kwa Map.. Blogger najua Tuu ni Robert Alai - Ama Nichukue Dem yake nim.Make Famous??? Rolling on the floor laughing” reacted Bahati.

Nyakundi also picked on Otile Brown and Ringtone Apoko accusing them of bribing media houses to over play their songs.

“Don’t forget to switch off your TV’s anytime Otile Brown and his silly love songs comes on. Together with Ringtone Apoko, these artistes have bribed Githeri media to overplay their crap, initially meant for mboches and house-girls” said Nyakundi.

On Friday, Diana Murua and Bahati duped Kenyans with a fake breakup to promote their new song #MtaachanaTu.

Also Read: Netizens react as Bahati & Diana Marua dupe them with breakup for new song 'Mtaachana Tuu'