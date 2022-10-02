Bahati is battling depression, Diana has called me twice-Ringtone

Ringtone alleged that this has been the situation for quite a while now, adding that Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua has called him on two separate occasions to help.

The controversial artiste claimed that on the two occasions, he went to help Diana, attributing the alleged depression to Bahati losing the Mathare parliamentary seat to Anthony Oluoch.

"Bahati anapitia depression, Bahati hataki kukubali alipoteza kiti, mara kama mbili Diana amenipigia kuniambia Bahati anataka kukunywa sumu, nikaenda nikamsaidia," Ringtone alleged.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple was expecting their third baby together before they went silent on social media, maintaining a low profile in recent days, sparking speculation.

Bahati wiping his Instagram clean and Diana's post

Earlier this week, Bahati who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram deleted everything on his socials, a move that sent tongues wagging as many wondered if everything was okay on his end or the star was simply seeking attention.

Among Diana’s last footprints on social media before she went silent was a photo which she captioned: "Only in the Darkness, Can you see the Star,".

In a recent interview, Bahati revealed that Diana was not doing well but failed to go into details on the matter. He further said they were going to decide whether to tell the public what was happening in their family if they felt like it.

Diana suspended her musical career for her to focus on her pregnancy as she awaits delivery. She said she was depressed after learning she was pregnant with the third child, expressing that she wasn't ready for the pregnancy and her fear was going through another distressing pregnancy after her past two pregnancies.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-