Bahati makes first public appearance after Mathare election loss

Bahati who lost to Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Anthony Oluoch appeared during his son Majesty Bahati’s third birthday party held in his compound.

The party was attended by close family and friends with Bahati appearing unlively during the event while his wife Diana and friends enjoyed the moment.

Notably, Bahati also did not send birthday wishes to his son through his Instagram however Diana Marua shared snippets of how the birthday went down.

Bahati during Majesty's birthday Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati after the elections said there were malpractices saying he should have been declared the winner of the seat.

“Three days since voting happened,21 ballot boxes tampered with. I have been waiting to be declared the winner and to be handed over the official certificate as the Mathare MP elect,” Bahati said on his Instagram.

Bahati garnered 8,166 votes behind Billian Ojiwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Anthony Oluoch of ODM who garnered 16,912 votes and 28,098 respectively.

Bahati who was vied under the Jubilee which is a party under the Azimio One Kenya Coalition had been called to step down for Anthony Oluoch but declined.

Kevin Bahati Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

The singer was forced to fire back at ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna who said he had stepped down for Oluoch.

“You want us to elect you as the next senator and you are spreading Propaganda everywhere. If you have been given money by the incumbent, just endorse him but don't mention my name.