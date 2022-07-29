Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Bahati poured out his heart to Ms Marua, stating that he is super proud of her and all the strides she has been making in the industry.

“I honour you my wife Diana Marua. I see how hardworking you are for our family... How you do everything with soo much passion and dedication. I salute you for raising our kids with soo much love and high standards," Bahati said in part.

The Mama hitmaker went on to salute Diana Marua for being an exceptional mother to their kids and always making sure they are brought up with love and care.

“Despite me being out till late to see that I serve the people of Mathare Constituency, I see how you've held our family even with the several clients that you work for to give them the best. I want to congratulate you for signing yet another deal as the Brand Ambassador for Amorleen together with our kids. I'm proud of you, I love you and thank you for Being a Proverbs 31 woman. I love you my queen," he added.

On Tuesday, Diana Marua together with her four children (Morgan, Mueni, Heaven and Majesty) were unveiled as the new Brand Ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour.

Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Marua shared the exciting news on social media, with a revelation that she is excited to join Amorleen as the face of their business together with her kids.

“All we do is win! win! win! no matter what. I'm proud to announce my kids and I are officially the brand ambassadors of of Amorleen Beauty Parlour. We bring you nothing but the best and I can't wait to share with you what's coming up. I'm proud of you my super stars Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati and baby in the oven,” Diana Marua shared.

