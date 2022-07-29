RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The new deal will see Diana and her 4 kids smile all the way to the Bank

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua

Mathare Parliamentary hopeful Kevin Bahati Kioko has penned a congratulatory message to his wife Diana Marua and his four children, for securing a new ambassadorial deal.

Recommended articles

Bahati poured out his heart to Ms Marua, stating that he is super proud of her and all the strides she has been making in the industry.

“I honour you my wife Diana Marua. I see how hardworking you are for our family... How you do everything with soo much passion and dedication. I salute you for raising our kids with soo much love and high standards," Bahati said in part.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy
Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

The Mama hitmaker went on to salute Diana Marua for being an exceptional mother to their kids and always making sure they are brought up with love and care.

“Despite me being out till late to see that I serve the people of Mathare Constituency, I see how you've held our family even with the several clients that you work for to give them the best. I want to congratulate you for signing yet another deal as the Brand Ambassador for Amorleen together with our kids. I'm proud of you, I love you and thank you for Being a Proverbs 31 woman. I love you my queen," he added.

On Tuesday, Diana Marua together with her four children (Morgan, Mueni, Heaven and Majesty) were unveiled as the new Brand Ambassadors of Amorleen Beauty Parlour.

READ: Bahati should undergo Vasectomy - Diana Marua cries out

Diana Marua and Bahati
Diana Marua and Bahati Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Marua shared the exciting news on social media, with a revelation that she is excited to join Amorleen as the face of their business together with her kids.

“All we do is win! win! win! no matter what. I'm proud to announce my kids and I are officially the brand ambassadors of of Amorleen Beauty Parlour. We bring you nothing but the best and I can't wait to share with you what's coming up. I'm proud of you my super stars Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, Majesty Bahati and baby in the oven,” Diana Marua shared.

Diana Marua’s reaction after Bahati was handed Mathare MP ticket by Jubilee Party
Diana Marua’s reaction after Bahati was handed Mathare MP ticket by Jubilee Party Diana Marua’s reaction after Bahati was handed Mathare MP ticket by jubilee Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper confessed that 2022 has been a good year to her and her family after signing a number of ambassadorial deals.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

Jackie Chan-produced action movie criticised for filming in devastated Syrian town

Jackie Chan-produced action movie criticised for filming in devastated Syrian town

Bahati should undergo Vasectomy - Diana Marua cries out

Bahati should undergo Vasectomy - Diana Marua cries out

Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

Trending

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids

Rapper Stevo Simple Boy reveals highest amount he has made in his career

Stevo Simple Boy

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy

Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Bahati