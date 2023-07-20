ADVERTISEMENT
I wanted to make it right, but it was too late - Bahati’s tell-all on late brother Kyalo’

Lynet Okumu

Bahati opens up about the strained relationship he had with his late brother & the regrets he have

Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua
Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua

Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati, known professionally as Bahati, recently opened up about his lesser-known siblings, including his late brother Kyalo Kioko.

During a candid conversation with his wife, Diana Marua, on her YouTube channel on Thursday July 20, Bahati shared glimpses of their early background and the challenges they faced before the passing of their mother.

Bahati's emotional account shed light on his late brother's struggles with diabetes and the regret he felt for not fully appreciating their bond before Kyalo's passing.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
Bahati revealed that they were four siblings, with a sister named Shiro and his late brother, Kyalo, being the second-born.

"We were born four. I have a sister, she is called Shiro, then there is Kioko the second born. We have Ndirang'o, and then we had Kyalo.

"Kyallo passed on when i was still in the children's home. We had passed through a lot because of the situations we've gone through, Everyone has fought to be someone," Bahati said.

Diana and Bahati
Diana and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
Their family was among the poorest in their village, located in Mohoni, Machakos County. From an early age, they faced adversity, motivating each family member to strive for a better life.

Tragedy struck the family when Bahati's mother passed away. Kyalo was in class 4 at the time and had already dropped out of school.

He began hustling to survive, facing immense pressure due to the difficult circumstances. His comfort eventually became alcohol, leading to strained relationships within the family.

"For my late brother it was worse, when my mu passed on he was in class 4, he had dropped out of school, we are there trying to survive...He started hustling and all that. Because of that pressure and all i think his comfort was in alcohol. After sometime my brother was diagnosed with diabetes," he said.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati and Kyalo's relationship was strained due to alcohol-related conflicts. Bahati was focused on his religious activities, attending Redeemed Gospel Church and abstaining from alcohol.

He admitted to judging his brother for his drinking habits and even wrote him off at times. It took time for Bahati to realize the importance of compassion and understanding that life is short.

"Personally i have been a person that fights so much with other people over drinks. I have not been a friend of alcohol. Me and my brother we used to fight a lot. I was the kind of person juu nilikua naendaga redeemed naomba, mimi ni mtu wa kufast naenda kesha, nikipata amelewa ningemjudge.

"I even wrote him off as a brother. Ni ule mtu he could do anything to me. But i always felt like wewe juu unalewa na mi naendaga kudance Redeemed Gospel Church, i am holy," he continued.

Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua
Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, Bahati's realization of the importance of bonding with his brother came late.

By the time he started to comprehend the value of love and time spent with loved ones, Kyallo's health had deteriorated.

"By the time i started bonding with my brother and understanding that life is short, and that we all need to loved, it was so late," he said.

Kyalo was diagnosed with diabetes and had to undergo surgery. Tragically, Bahati's brother passed away after a brief hospitalization, leaving him with profound regret and a lesson learned about cherishing precious moments with loved ones.

"The health was bad. and i think i realized after he was admitted in Mbagathi, after alifanyiwa surgery. I went there for like an hour or 45 minutes. Getting home naambiwa mtu amepass," he said.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya
According to Bahati, experience taught him the importance of valuing family bonds and the significance of time spent with loved ones.

He expressed deep remorse for not fully appreciating Kyallo's presence during his lifetime, acknowledging that you never know how much time you have with someone.

