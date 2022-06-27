Bahati up in arms with Sifuna & Shebesh over his Mathare parliamentary bid

The musician has accused the two of spreading propaganda, asking them to refrain from mentioning his name.

He added that no amount of intimidation and falsehood will make him drop his Mathare bid.

“You want us to elect you as the next senator and you are spreading Propaganda everywhere. If you have been given money by the incumbent, just endorse him but don't mention my name.

"No one has given you the powers to speaks on behave of my party, so stay away from the Mathare politics or you will lose like 2017 Mr Sifuna," Bahati warned

I have not stepped down for anyone – Bahati forced to clarify Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing Shebesh Bahati said; “Mothers in Mathare have suffered enough, mbona huna heart ya kama mama. Mimi kama mtoto wako unaenda unaniwekea Propaganda hivo surely. Our mothers in Mathare don’t even have Toilets.

"One thing I know, no kind of intimidation, bribery or propaganda will change the vote of the people of Mathare…and the next MP is Kevin Bahati Kioko,”.

Bahati went on to state that he will not shed tears in today’s presser.

“Leo sitalia, but naambia Baba the 5th na Mr President that I’m loyal to the Azimio government but the people representing Azimio on the ground, don’t value the youth,” Bahati lamented.

Bahati’s statement come hours after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna during a meeting between ODM and Jubilee said Bahati will step aside from the race since Anthony Aluoch is their preferred candidate.

"Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that its an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” Edwin Sifuna said.

Ministry Of Public Service, Youth And Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh also asked Bahati to work with the larger government asking him to emulate Tim Wanyonyi who stepped down for Polycarp Igathe.

