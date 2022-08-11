RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Bahati says he is tired of waiting to be declared winner

Singer Kelvin Bahati
Singer Kelvin Bahati

Musician Kevin Bahati Kioko has expressed displeasure in the tallying of Mathare Parliamentary votes, saying he is tired of waiting to be declared winner.

Read Also

In his update, Bahati who is vying for the seat on the Jubilee Party ticket reported that tallying had been stopped at St. Teresa's tallying centre – raising an alarm on alleged rigging plans.

“Three days since voting happened. 21 ballot boxes tampered with. I have been waiting to be declared the winner and to be handed over the official certificate as the Mathare MP Elect.

Dear IEBC. We need answers. Everything is at stand still at the St. Teresa's tallying centre and we can sense rigging plans.... tell us what's happening,” Bahati petitioned to IEBC.

READ: Singer Bahati casts his vote in Mathare

The singer has been through hell in his pursuit to represent the people of Mathare Constituency.

It started with him fighting off allegations that he had dropped out the race in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch who is running on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. He denied the claims and insisted that he must be on the ballot.

The Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had also urged the singer to drop his political bid but the singer didn't back down claiming he want to serve his people.

On Wednesday, night, counting of votes at St. Teresa's tallying centre was halted following rigging claims raised by UDA candidate Billian Ojiwa.

He raised the alarm after his agents alleged that ballot boxes from Hospital Ward, Ngeil Ward and Huruma were tampered with.

READ: Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament

The EMB president is among celebrities who joined the political world in 2022. Former Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on the ODM Party ticket.

Musician Eko Dydda is the MCA-elect for Mathare North ward, while Hype man and TV personality Davidson 'DNG' Ngibuini was elected MCA for Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course ward.

READ: LIVE: Presidential election results

Blogger Robert Alai carried the day in Kileleshwa ward. Others likes Gabu P-Unit, MC Jessy, Jahmby Koikai, Bonnie Musambi have already conceded defeat in their respective areas.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

Netflix excites fans with Young, Famous and African season 2 [Video]

Netflix excites fans with Young, Famous and African season 2 [Video]

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to US for new job

Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to US for new job

Gloves off as Eric Omondi, Oga Obinna's fight gets personal

Gloves off as Eric Omondi, Oga Obinna's fight gets personal

Nixon Korir speaks after being defeated by Jalang'o in Lang'ata

Nixon Korir speaks after being defeated by Jalang'o in Lang'ata

Harmonize comes to Kizz Daniel's rescue after being arrested [Video]

Harmonize comes to Kizz Daniel's rescue after being arrested [Video]

Trending

Nandy

Nandy reacts after Rayvanny was fined Sh2.5M for performing at her concert

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan

Diamond lands in South Africa ahead of Tiffah's grand birthday party [Video]

Bongo star Diamond performing along side Raila Odinga at Kasarani stadium

Diamond brings Kasarani to standstill with electrifying performance

Diamond Platnumz shares precious moments with daughter Princess Tiffah aboard private jet after Azimio's final election campaign rally at Kasarani Stadium

Diamond shares precious moments with daughter Tiffah aboard private jet after Nairobi visit [Video]