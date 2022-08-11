Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

In his update, Bahati who is vying for the seat on the Jubilee Party ticket reported that tallying had been stopped at St. Teresa's tallying centre – raising an alarm on alleged rigging plans.

“Three days since voting happened. 21 ballot boxes tampered with. I have been waiting to be declared the winner and to be handed over the official certificate as the Mathare MP Elect.

Dear IEBC. We need answers. Everything is at stand still at the St. Teresa's tallying centre and we can sense rigging plans.... tell us what's happening,” Bahati petitioned to IEBC.

The singer has been through hell in his pursuit to represent the people of Mathare Constituency.

It started with him fighting off allegations that he had dropped out the race in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch who is running on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. He denied the claims and insisted that he must be on the ballot.

The Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had also urged the singer to drop his political bid but the singer didn't back down claiming he want to serve his people.

On Wednesday, night, counting of votes at St. Teresa's tallying centre was halted following rigging claims raised by UDA candidate Billian Ojiwa.

He raised the alarm after his agents alleged that ballot boxes from Hospital Ward, Ngeil Ward and Huruma were tampered with.

The EMB president is among celebrities who joined the political world in 2022. Former Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on the ODM Party ticket.

Musician Eko Dydda is the MCA-elect for Mathare North ward, while Hype man and TV personality Davidson 'DNG' Ngibuini was elected MCA for Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course ward.