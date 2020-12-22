Singer Kevin Bahati has penned down a message of appreciation to his fans and family has he turns 28 years old.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Wanani hit-maker expressed gratitude towards his fans, for holding him down for the past 7 years he has been in the music industry.

Singer Bahati

Thank You

“…to You My Fans, ... I don't Know How to say This but from the Deepest part of My Heart... THANK YOU FOR HOLDING ME DOWN for the Last 7 Years in this Entertainment Scene🙏 Guys I am Still Growing and I know at times I make mistakes but just to thank You all for understanding My Journey in Fame since I was a Small Kid from ABC Kenya Childrens home to Todays @BAHATIKENYA 🙏🙏🙏

Thank You for Walking this Journey with me and Helping me in My Growth Process. Forreal Your Support, Love and also Corrections have Made Me the Brand I am Today. I am Humbled and I do not Take Your Love for Granted 🙏” said Bahati.

Singer Bahati with wife Diana Marua

Family

The singer went on to salute his family for being very supportive in everything he does, promising to accord them a decent life with his hard work.

“Thank You My Family... My Wife and Kids. You Make My Life Worth a Living. As a Child I did not grow calling any one on Earth Mummy or Daddy só I was really denied alot as an orphan.... But Look at God!!! He has given me a Beautiful Wife and Kids to fill up that Empty Space in My Life ❤ At times I might not know how to Perfectly treat you right but Just Know as God gives me the Gift of Life; Everyday I will Continually Do My Best!!!” added Bahati.

Singer Bahati with wife Diana Marua

Thanksgiving

Bahati also mentioned that he is greatful to God for keeping him alive; “HAPPY 28 YEARS BIRTHDAY TO ME 🥂

Let me Take this opportunity to say a few Words of Thanksgiving... First and Foremost to Jehovah Jesus Christ My Personal Saviour.. Dear God You have been Só Good to Me... God You have been a Father to me and the Only Parent I have ever Known- Merciful; Full of Grace and Ever Since I lost My parents at a Young age You have Forever Been on My Side & I've Never been Lonely With You; ALL I HAVE IS FOR YOUR GLORY 🙏”.