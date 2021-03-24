Former EMB Signee and Bahati’s Manager Weezdom is mourning the sudden death of his Aunt identified as Grace Kanyali.

A heartbroken Weezdom shared the sad news via his Instagram page, with a “Rest In Peace” message to his departed Auntie.

“RIP Auntie Grace Kanyali🙏😭💔💔” reads Weezdom’s announcement.

Condolence Messages

Fans and other celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolence messages.

Another Death

In August 2020, Weezdom again lost his mother-figure in the gospel industry identified as Faith Peterz.

“I must say that the gift of lie is the most important thing in the world, Nimeptata tu Habari saa hizi. I have just lost someone who was very important in my life and someone who I wished would stay just to see my success but I have lost her today. A close friend who became family with time and at my hardest moment she held my hand as a mother figure. Rest in Peace, Faiz Peterz.

Friend who Became Family🙏🙏🙏 I Can't Believe it!! RiP Mamaaa💔💔💔 You'll Live in My Heart Forever🙏” reads Weezdom’s message.

In September 2019, Weezdom also lost his stepmother who succumbed to cervical cancer.

“1 Year Ago my Step Mom was diagnosed with Cervical Cancer already at Stage 3. Since then, she's been in a lot of pain and Hospitalized at Texas Cancer Centre Until Jana When She Left Us, Rest In Peace MOM I love You” shared Weezdom.