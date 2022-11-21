Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

In his message to his son, Bahati wished the grade six learner the very best as he attended the prayer day at the school where Morgan schools as the learners got prayed for in readiness for the national examinations.

Bahati expressed his gratitude to God for the journey he has walked with him since he took Morgan in as part of his family although he was not married when he took him in.

The musician who recently released a new song, 'My Beginning' exuded confidence that Morgan will be at some point a source of inspiration to the world saying he was never as proud for seeing the young man grow to be a candidate waiting to sit for the examination.

"Spent my day at Morgan Bahati's school prayer day. Looking at how far we have come I just can't believe that my son Morgan is about to seat for his Grade 6 exams. Glory to God as you prepare to graduate to Junior High. I have never been this proud. Only God knows our journey. I know you will be a great person in life and one day you shall inspire the world with your story. I love you Morgan Bahati," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Morgan who was adopted by the musician from an orphanage in Mathare will be one of the thousands of learners to sit for the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, November 28. The test will be done by the pioneer class of the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

The grade six students will sit the exam in preparation for the transition to a junior secondary school under the new curriculum which is still under review.

Morgan was adopted by Bahati back in 2014 when he went to perform at the ABC Children's home where he grew up. It was after the performance that the then-gospel masterpiece met Morghan who refused to return to the orphanage and was adamant to go with him.

Pulse Live Kenya