Kanye West has been widely condemned for his recent slur of anti-Semitic comments and controversial remarks he has made in the past.
Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West
A number of business entities have cut ties with the musician
The 45-year-old rapper who recently changed his name to Ye last year has seen a completed documentary about him put back.
Other than his documentary being suspended, he has been dropped by a number of entities including his talent agency, fashion brand 'Balenciaga' and his bank 'JP Morgan'. Adidas became the latest company to end its partnership with Ye.
What were the Comments?
Earlier in October 2022 West tweeted saying, he was 'going death con 3 on Jewish on Jewish people' before alleging he wasn't 'Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also'.
Anti-Semitism is hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.
By writing 'death con 3' in his tweet, the Famous singer was apparently referring to the military term 'defcon'.
The defense readiness condition (DEFCON) is an alert state used by the United States Armed Forces. There are five levels that indicate the intensity of a national security threat, with 5 being the lowest and 1 the highest.
West's tweet, therefore, suggested that he was either preparing himself for some kind of threat from Jewish people or that he was going to inflict some kind of violence on them. He added: "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda".
However, the post has since been removed.
It came after he accused record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" in a post on Instagram.
Many people condemned Kanye West and his remarks while several brands distanced themselves from him. He was restricted from posting, commenting, and messaging on Instagram and had his account locked on Twitter.
In response, West said he was going to buy the social media platform Parler which pitches itself as a "viewpoint-neutral social media app dedicated to freedom of expression, civil discourse, and user privacy".
West has also made several other controversial remarks recently, including suggestions slavery was 'a choice' and calling the COVID-19 vaccine the mark of the beast.
Ye caused a ruckus at Paris Fashion Week after wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, which tracks hate groups, says White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group.
In an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, West made several remarks about Jews and money.
He was previously criticised for voicing support for Donald Trump and wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats.
West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017 and has spoken about his mental health. Patients diagnosed with the disorder can experience episodes of mania and depression that often last for several weeks or months.
Bipolar disorder is characterized by intense mood swings which can range from feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable most of the time, to difficulty concentrating and remembering things, and feelings of guilt and despair, according to the NHS website.
People with bipolar disorder may make uncharacteristic and risky decisions, often without realising their harmful effects.
