RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Masia Wambua

A number of business entities have cut ties with the musician

Kanye West alias Ye. The musician has fallen out with a number of sponsors after anti-Semitic comments. AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File
Kanye West alias Ye. The musician has fallen out with a number of sponsors after anti-Semitic comments. AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File

Kanye West has been widely condemned for his recent slur of anti-Semitic comments and controversial remarks he has made in the past.

Read Also

The 45-year-old rapper who recently changed his name to Ye last year has seen a completed documentary about him put back.

Other than his documentary being suspended, he has been dropped by a number of entities including his talent agency, fashion brand 'Balenciaga' and his bank 'JP Morgan'. Adidas became the latest company to end its partnership with Ye.

Earlier in October 2022 West tweeted saying, he was 'going death con 3 on Jewish on Jewish people' before alleging he wasn't 'Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also'.

Kanye WestEvan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kanye WestEvan Agostini/Invision/AP Business Insider USA

READ: Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Anti-Semitism is hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.

By writing 'death con 3' in his tweet, the Famous singer was apparently referring to the military term 'defcon'.

The defense readiness condition (DEFCON) is an alert state used by the United States Armed Forces. There are five levels that indicate the intensity of a national security threat, with 5 being the lowest and 1 the highest.

West's tweet, therefore, suggested that he was either preparing himself for some kind of threat from Jewish people or that he was going to inflict some kind of violence on them. He added: "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda".

However, the post has since been removed.

It came after he accused record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" in a post on Instagram.

Companies are severing ties with Ye
Companies are severing ties with Ye Major companies have been severing ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, because of his "hateful and dangerous" comments and behavior.Incidents included wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter," a phrase which has been linked to white supremacist groups, during Yeezy's show at Paris Fashion Week in early October. Ye told Fox host Tucker Carlson that he wore the shirt because it was "funny" and because he thought the motto was correct.He also donated a box of the T-shirts to homeless people in Los Angeles.Shortly after his appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Ye posted an antisemitic tirade on Twitter, including saying he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.""I can't be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," he added. Business Insider USA

READ ALSO: Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Many people condemned Kanye West and his remarks while several brands distanced themselves from him. He was restricted from posting, commenting, and messaging on Instagram and had his account locked on Twitter.

In response, West said he was going to buy the social media platform Parler which pitches itself as a "viewpoint-neutral social media app dedicated to freedom of expression, civil discourse, and user privacy".

West has also made several other controversial remarks recently, including suggestions slavery was 'a choice' and calling the COVID-19 vaccine the mark of the beast.

Ye caused a ruckus at Paris Fashion Week after wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, which tracks hate groups, says White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group.

Kanye West
Kanye West West, the rapper and entrepreneur who last year officially changed his name to Ye, has expressed interest in running for president again, in 2024.With just weeks left before the 2022 midterm election, Ye told ABC News he "absolutely" has future political aspirations. "That time wasn't in God's time," he said of his first stab at the presidency. But since then, the rapper has been entangled in a series of controversies. He recently was locked out of his Twitter account for ranting about Jewish people in a tweet that was removed by the social media platform for violating its guidelines.West tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," adding, "I can't be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also."At the time, he had already been under fire for antisemitism following his comments during a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson accusing Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering the Abraham Accords to "make money." In his interview with Carlson, West said he was "Obama's favorite artist," but his connection with the former president "faded" after he veered from what he "was supposed to say as a rapper."—Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2022 In 2020, after an unsuccessful run for office, West tweeted, "KANYE 2024" with a picture of his side profile in front of a graphic of the 50 states.—ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020West was effectively a non-factor in the 2020 presidential race. He appeared as a presidential candidate on the ballot in just 12 states and received just under 60,000 votes. His strongest support came from Tennessee, where he received more than 10,000 votes. Trump, on the other hand, secured over 1.84 million votes in the state. West again hinted at a second attempt in his new song, "Keep It Burnin."In the first verse, he raps: "When you run for '24, I bet your spouse gon' be with you / Who put this together? Me, that's who." Business Insider USA

ALSO READ: Kanye West denies trying to sell all his songs for $175 Million

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, West made several remarks about Jews and money.

He was previously criticised for voicing support for Donald Trump and wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017 and has spoken about his mental health. Patients diagnosed with the disorder can experience episodes of mania and depression that often last for several weeks or months.

Bipolar disorder is characterized by intense mood swings which can range from feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable most of the time, to difficulty concentrating and remembering things, and feelings of guilt and despair, according to the NHS website.

People with bipolar disorder may make uncharacteristic and risky decisions, often without realising their harmful effects.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air