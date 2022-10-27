Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

West, the rapper and entrepreneur who last year officially changed his name to Ye, has expressed interest in running for president again, in 2024.With just weeks left before the 2022 midterm election, Ye told ABC News he "absolutely" has future political aspirations. "That time wasn't in God's time," he said of his first stab at the presidency. But since then, the rapper has been entangled in a series of controversies. He recently was locked out of his Twitter account for ranting about Jewish people in a tweet that was removed by the social media platform for violating its guidelines.West tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," adding, "I can't be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also."At the time, he had already been under fire for antisemitism following his comments during a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson accusing Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering the Abraham Accords to "make money." In his interview with Carlson, West said he was "Obama's favorite artist," but his connection with the former president "faded" after he veered from what he "was supposed to say as a rapper."—Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2022 In 2020, after an unsuccessful run for office, West tweeted, "KANYE 2024" with a picture of his side profile in front of a graphic of the 50 states.—ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020West was effectively a non-factor in the 2020 presidential race. He appeared as a presidential candidate on the ballot in just 12 states and received just under 60,000 votes. His strongest support came from Tennessee, where he received more than 10,000 votes. Trump, on the other hand, secured over 1.84 million votes in the state. West again hinted at a second attempt in his new song, "Keep It Burnin."In the first verse, he raps: "When you run for '24, I bet your spouse gon' be with you / Who put this together? Me, that's who."

Business Insider USA