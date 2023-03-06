Barbie: Types of people a parent will never forget

"A parent can never forget a person who did something good for their child. The person who makes [your] child feel good. The person who makes [your] child happy," she said in a video shared on TikTok.

"And a true parent can also never forget a person who did something bad to their child. A person who makes [your] child miserable."

Barbie, who is married to singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has four children with him.

They are Shadraq Shilling Mbogo Kyagulanyi, Shalom Namagembe Kyagulanyi and Solomon Kampala Nyanzi Kyagulanyi.

Being a wife of a celebrity has put her children in the limelight and she has found herself having to speak for them whenever they are attacked through different platforms, especially social media.

Barbie uses her social media to dispense wide-ranging advice.

"These are the types of people you should not get close to in your life," she said.

"If there are people you spend most of your time with, but what they talk about, what they do, and how they think doesn't make you feel like you should be like them, get a new circle."

Barbie, who has been married to Bobi Wine since 2011, runs a non-profit called Caring Hearts Uganda with operations in Kampala, Wakiso, Kiboga, Mukono, and Soroti.

Founded in 2012, the organisation is involved in a number of activities including teaching adolescent girls to make and use reusable sanitary towels, constructing facilities to improve sanitation and hygiene in schools, and conducting counseling sessions in schools on topics like HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.