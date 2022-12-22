ADVERTISEMENT
Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Babatunde Lawal

Their marriage is blessed with three kids: two girls and a boy.

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]
Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has announced the end of his 12-year marriage to his wife, Elsie.

The comedian shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page today, December 22, 2022.

He wrote that the decision was made after several deliberations by him and his wife and appealed to the public to respect their privacy at this time.

"As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage." he wrote.

He also noted that he and his wife will continue to work together to give their children the best care while they navigate other aspects of their lives separately.

In his words, "as we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need. We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times. Thank you."

The comedian and his entrepreneur wife, Elsie, met in 2003. At that time, Basketmouth had gone to the University of Lagos, which happens to be Elsie's school, to promote his first big show, titled 'Basketmouth Uncensored.'

Babatunde Lawal
