Award-winning Kenyan boys’ band Sauti Sol have ignited an endless discussion on Twitter after likening the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to a no go zone.

On a Tuesday, the Suzanna hit makers weighed in, on the proposed BBI bill that has now reached its signature collection stage with a tweet that says; “BBI enyewe is a no go zone”.

The tweet attracted mixed reactions from KOT, a section wishing that more artistes could come out and oppose the document, while others asked the group to keep-off politics and instead focus on their craft.

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol remarks come at a time the BBI secretariat co-chairman Dennis Waweru had said that, so far they have collected over 2 million signatures with the Western region leading in the BBI drive.

A user identified Fancis 254 Joined the conversation saying musicians should not involve themselves in Politics because it’s a dirty game.

“Nop, I encourage our musicians not to involve themselves in politics because our politics is a dirty game” said Francis 254.

Another user Flik Muriithi added “I wish more artist would come out and oppose BBI... @JulianiKenya @OCTOPIZZO as much we love your music we can’t afford to ignore the socio economic political & electoral issues that affect our countries. Our future is on trial”.

@HesbonHb “@sautisol and @kevinFult We all know Kenya needs a change and Somebody like you should have told us why we should not support it and after opposing it what options do we have to be better than we are. Criticize yes but give us an alternative”

samuel papa “It’s not politics it’s what inatuaffect as Kenyan not because they are politicians they do everything for themselves sisi ndo tumewaajiri”

@pnjongoro “@sautisol If you do this I'll never forgive you as a Kenyan an african and a fun....please DON'T do this....the president is trying to mend this country....help him do so....do use your talent to destry this country”

Benjamin wangila “Lakini ujinga iko hii kenya so if they supported jubilee they can't oppose the monster BBI?”

Reactions from KOT