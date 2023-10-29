‘Be careful’ - Juliana’s advice to Bobi Wine when he was joining politics

“I told him one thing... That I'm happy you've found your calling, and if this is your calling, I wish you all the best... be careful. Those are the things I said to him as my friend,” Kanyomozi said, adding that while she always saw leadership skills in him, she had never imagined that he would join politics.

“He has the gift to sort of suck people in and speak to them and make them believe in him and make a change in some way or another. He had it from way back.”

Juliana Kanyomozi and Bobi Wine's first collaboration was Tata W’abaana and as she has said before, it opened her doors into the mainstream music industry. Her first songs had been sung in Luganda and while in good, they hadn’t become massive hits like this duet did. They also joined efforts on Maama Mbire, which was hugely successful.

Meanwhile, Wine in 2017 surprised many when he ditched his widely successful music career to run as Kyadondo County East constituency Member of Parliament (MP) during a by-election that pitted him against two seasoned candidates – Sitenda Sebalu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He won.