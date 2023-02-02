ADVERTISEMENT
Bebe Cool: Competing with Chamelone, Bobi Wine cost me a fortune but it was inevitable

Mzee Asingwire

Musician Bebe Cool said it cost him a lot of money to level up with Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine, but he had no other choice.

Bobi Wine, Chameleone, Bebe Cool

In their heydays, the trio competed on almost anything -- music, who owned the best ride, who has the best house and so on.

“When Bobi Wine bought land, or when Bobi Wine bought a beach [One Love Beach in Busaabala], Chameleone went to the studio, sang that I will buy a beach, two months later, he went and bought a beach [in 2010, Chameleone acquired over seven hectares next to Kyavumbu Landing Site],” Cool said.

“When Bobi brought [an] Escalade... Chameleone dropped another song, six months later he bought an Escalade to hype the song... and I was like, these boys are leaving me behind... so, I sent for a Hummer and added a personalised plate -- BIG SIZE... so, you must support your songs with showbiz... that's why I keep telling you, it's hard to reach our level [Chameleone, Cool and Wine are normally referred to as the big three]… some of you think we just found the money to do these things, no, we prioritise."

But their competition also came with beef that at some point descended into unpolished verbal exchanges through music.

One such song is Kataala in which Wine said some uncouth things about Cool's father, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali. The hit song was produced by Tonny Houls and its video was directed by Kim XP.

"[With katara], that's where Bobi Wine crossed the line. That's when we got a problem. You come and talk about Bidandi, you go personal..." Cool said, going to talk about how his beef with King Saha has also escalated to that level.

"Now, you, Saha,... you are singing about my baby mama, the mother of Alan [Hendrick], that's personal... Even if they find that I've stabbed you, the cause would be you."

Meanwhile, Cool also noted that he was happy to see Wine fail in the 2021 presidential race because he was misleading the youth.

"My interest was to show people that what Bobi is doing, I don't want him to mislead the youth, and it was accomplished... and I stopped... who is the president now?" he said.

Wine is the president of the strongest opposition party, National Unity Platform.

Mzee Asingwire
