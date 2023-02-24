ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Mzee Asingwire

Musician Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, said his son Alpha Thierry Ssali will make him happy if he marries a Mukiga.

Bebe Cool and son, Alpha Thierry
Bebe Cool and son, Alpha Thierry

Cool, who was appearing on NBS Sport, said that he wants that for his son for genetic reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"I've asked my son if we are getting into this business, we are now going to be intending the things we are going to do -- from the relationships he is going to have if he gets a girlfriend," said Cool.

"I would want him to, he can have his girlfriends later, the ones he loves as small as they are. But my boy, I pray that he brings me a girl from, say, Bukiga, Abakiga... let me take you... let me take you here; I need a Mukiga woman, tall, strong, okay; because I need a very tall, strong grandson because now I can see where football has gone."

The Bakiga are a Bantu ethnic group from northern Rwanda and southern Uganda.

He went on: "It has gone the [Erling] Haaland [Norwegian footballer who plays for Manchester City] way... My son says he is going to invest in his kids, push them for football, and then he goes gets a very tiny wife... then he brings a very tiny kid, and then you force a very tiny kid on the pitch... this is business."

Alpha Thierry Ssali, who is Cool's first son with Zuena Kirema, is a footballer. He plays for Proline FC.

It is amusing that Cool would say that yet he is married to a Musoga who has given him a talented son.

Kirema and Cool got married in a civil ceremony on September 12, 2003, at Crane Chambers. In 2009, they momentarily separated after reports emerged that he cheated.

They rekindled the relationship after he reportedly apologized. Zuena Kirema dropped out of school while in senior four when she was 16 to date the Love You Everyday hitmaker.

They have four children together, namely: Alpha Thierry Ssali, Deen Ozil Ssali, Beata Ssali, and Caysan Ssali.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation