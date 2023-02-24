Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

"I've asked my son if we are getting into this business, we are now going to be intending the things we are going to do -- from the relationships he is going to have if he gets a girlfriend," said Cool.

"I would want him to, he can have his girlfriends later, the ones he loves as small as they are. But my boy, I pray that he brings me a girl from, say, Bukiga, Abakiga... let me take you... let me take you here; I need a Mukiga woman, tall, strong, okay; because I need a very tall, strong grandson because now I can see where football has gone."

The Bakiga are a Bantu ethnic group from northern Rwanda and southern Uganda.

He went on: "It has gone the [Erling] Haaland [Norwegian footballer who plays for Manchester City] way... My son says he is going to invest in his kids, push them for football, and then he goes gets a very tiny wife... then he brings a very tiny kid, and then you force a very tiny kid on the pitch... this is business."

Alpha Thierry Ssali, who is Cool's first son with Zuena Kirema, is a footballer. He plays for Proline FC.

It is amusing that Cool would say that yet he is married to a Musoga who has given him a talented son.

Kirema and Cool got married in a civil ceremony on September 12, 2003, at Crane Chambers. In 2009, they momentarily separated after reports emerged that he cheated.

They rekindled the relationship after he reportedly apologized. Zuena Kirema dropped out of school while in senior four when she was 16 to date the Love You Everyday hitmaker.