Amira lists tough conditions future husband must meet in their marriage

Amira endorsing a message on social media said her husband’s duty was to ensure her welfare although she owned multiple businesses.

“I still give my wife pocket money every week for her lunch and pocket money every month end for her hair and nails to still look hot for me even though she owns businesses because its my marital duty as her husband,” read the message Amira endorsed.

Amira endorsed the message saying, “Dear husband, I hope you are built like this.”

Amira Pulse Live Kenya

Amira recently brushed off young men hitting on her through her social media DMs. Amira claimed her social media is flooded with flirting messages from young men trying to lure her into a relationship.

The wealthy businesswoman, however, told them to keep off adding she is not interested.

"All these little boys coming to my inbox saying hey and hello, I don't have biscuits to give you," said Amira.

Amira has not yet hinted that she is back to the dating scene after parting ways with her husband businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

In November last year, the mother of two had filed for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Amira Jamal Roho Safi wife Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, her ex-husband tried begging her for forgiveness publicly for the emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her leading to their breakup.