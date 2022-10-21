RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Benawamalines' message to upcoming creators after winning Pulse Influencer Award

Fabian Simiyu

Bena Wa Malines scooped the TikTok Influencer of the Year Award in the just concluded Pulse Influencer awards, 2022.

Bena Wa Malines [Instagram]

Bena Wa Malines has adviced his fans and other content creators to never give up even if it gets tough on their end.

Fast-rising content creator Bena Wa Malines won the Pulse TikTok influencer of the year award at Movenpick Hotel on October 15, 2022.

Just like any other normal person, Bena Wa Malines has opened up on his humble beginnings 5 days after clinching the Pulse TikTok influencer of the year award.

Njugush (L) and Benawamalines at the Pulse Influencer Awards on October 15, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Bena usually has a unique way of conveying his messages to his audience and his first videos went viral a few months ago on TikTok as he is just funny when doing his thing.

Bena has taken to his Instagram page to address content creators in particular as he urges them to keep going even when the going gets tough.

He also thanked his fans for standing with him as they played an important role in helping him to take take the PIA award home.

"Humble beginnings and difficult challenges are the foundation of every great accomplishment.

"I believe this is the beginning of great things to come. I thank you the followers for helping bring home this award. I thank you the followers for helping bring home this award.

"I dedicate it to you. To every single artist/content creator that feels like giving up, keep pushing on! Nimepulai Mehn! (I am happy)" He posted.

MCA Tricky and Terrence Creatives were quick to congratulate him moments after posting the encouragement on his Instagram page.

Tricky and Terrence have in the past associated themselves with tough life before having a breakthrough in their careers.

