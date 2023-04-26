The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni, speaks on co-parenting with babymama

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Bensoul has confirmed break up with his longtime girlffriend Noni Gathoni

Kenyan sensational singer Bensoul has confirmed break up with his longtime girlffriend Noni Gathoni.

In a recent interview with Eve Mungai, the sensational singer confirmed the news, stating that sometimes in life, you try to work things out, but it gets to a point where it's impossible.

Bensoul confirmed that he and Noni are no longer together, but emphasized that they remained good friends who support each other.

"Well, love comes and goes. You try to work out things na mnafika point haiwezekani na that's life. Na ikaisha tu. Lakini sisi si maadui, bado tunasupportiana. Anasupport vitu zangu zote. We are good friends," Bensoul said.

Asked the reason for their break up, Bensoul said that everything that happened is just part of life. He clarified that it was not because of any baby mama issues as had been purported by online in-laws.

"Si hizo issues za baby mama. Hizo tulikuwa tushasolve, everything was good. Alikuwa msuportive na hizo vitu zote but hizi zingine ni issues tu za life," he said.

Bensoul further revealed that he has never had any issues with her baby mama and that they are peacefully co-parenting.

"So mambo ya ati wanasema mimi na baby mama tumesolve issues hakuna mahali tulikua tumekasiriakana in any way," he said.

Bensoul also talked about the song that he has dedicated to his daughter.

In his latest album 'Lion of Sudah', Bensoul wrote a song titled "Melody" dedicated to his beautiful daughter.

The singer revealed that the reason he wrote the song was to remind himself of his purpose and to let his daughter know that she's the most important thing in his life.

"So hiyo song nikiandika nilikua nasema enyewe ata ile siku atakua mkubwa akiwahi ulizwa atakua anajua yaani mimi kwa akili yangu anakuanga number one," he said.

As a parent, it's natural to want your child to be proud of you, and Bensoul is no different. He hopes that when his daughter grows up, she will look at him and see a superstar that she's proud to call her dad.

"The reason niliandika hiyo song is because as a purpose to myself and my child. Naeza penda akue so proud ako na baba superstar," he said.

The song "Melody" is a beautiful tribute to the love between a father and daughter. Bensoul sings about how his daughter is the melody in his head and the remedy that healed him in so many ways.

"Hiyo song inasema she is the melody in my head, Remedy yenye sikua najua nahitaji sababu ameniheal in so many ways zenye saa zingine nafikirianga nasema am super happy we decided to have the child," he said.

She's the reason why he works hard every day, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

