Betty used her Instagram page to pen a beautiful congratulatory message to Bien for the new milestone.

“Congratulations to my brother Bien for your new location. This is what it’s all about. Dreaming, Visualizing, planning and executing. Proud of you always. My God bless your hard work and hustle,” read Betty’s message to Bien.

Betty Kyallo & Eric Omondi's reaction after Bien opened his own club Pulse Live Kenya

The former news anchor also used the opportunity to encourage young people to keep on pushing and working on their dreams.

“To all young people who are dreaming of something, it may take long, you may not have it figured out especially financially, however, having the dream and working towards it even if its baby steps is all that matters.

“Keep going. Remember nothing great comes easy. We must work. Put in the passion, drive and pray. God rewards hard work even if not immediately but eventually,” Betty Kayllo advised.

Comedian Eric Omondi also congratulated Bien on his new venture; “Supporting a brother!!! Congrats on your new Win, lakini bado hauna nywele Kipara ngoto,”.

Upon seeing the message Bien replied; “Thank you Mr. President. Your presence was highly appreciated, I owe you big time . Beef season has officially ended,”.

Comedian and Classic 105 radio host Mwalim Churchill also wrote; “Hapo Swafiii…🔥🔥🔥🔥👍Congratulations are in order bro,”.

Bien’s new club 'The Manhattan' is tactfully located at the intersection of Mombasa Road and the entrance into the vast and populous Imara Daima Estate – on the first floor of the newly launched The Imaara Mall.

Over the weekend, Bien with a few of his friends were at the club for its official launch.

“Nilikuwa tu na try ku create environment yenye pia mimi naweza have fun. I realized in my life, I don’t go out more often, I get paid whenever I go out and it made my relationships with clubs more transactional and that is when I made a vow to build my own spot where I can feel good and have people have fun with me,” Bien said during the launch.

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

He also mentioned that he teamed up with a few of his friends to start the entertainment joint.