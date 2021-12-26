Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo and her family have been featured in a new film by Yallo Leather, a company owned by Mercy Kyallo.
Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]
We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living - Mercy Kyallo
The new film aims at rubber-stamping Yallo Leather's name in the market, as pioneers of making leather bags and other products that are made out of pure leather.
According to Betty, Yallo leather believes in timeless style that captures a certain way of living. She added that Yallo is dedicated at creating an image that best represents our continent globally.
The Yallo Family
“We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living.
“As Yallo, we are dedicated in creating an image that best represents our continent, through our delicately handmade leather products and our global service.
“This Film depicts the ultimate home coming experience, where joy is best shared and lifelong memories created,” shared Betty Kyallo.
The short film features; Mercy Kyallo (Founder- Yallo Leather), Betty Kyallo, Gloria Kyallo, Sean Andrew, Billy Kutah, Titus Lindah among others.
Betty’s message was echoed by Yallo Leather CEO Mercy Kyallo, who shared a similar message via her Insta-stories.
“The Future belongs to us. A film by @yalloleather in partnership with @lecaptain_adventure,” posted Mercy Kyallo.
Yallo Leather
Founded in 2015, Yallo is a leather goods manufacturing company that designs and produces quality leather products.
“We consistently, develop products that meet market trends and industry demands. our mission is to ensure that every product we make achieves a design and performance balance. Our product range includes laptop bags, travel bags, Ipad and tablet covers and many more,” reads a description about Yallo.
Watch Video
Photos from the Yallo Family
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke