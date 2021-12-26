RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living - Mercy Kyallo

Mercy Kyallo, Betty Kyalo, Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo. Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video]
Mercy Kyallo, Betty Kyalo, Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo. Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video]

Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo and her family have been featured in a new film by Yallo Leather, a company owned by Mercy Kyallo.

Recommended articles

The new film aims at rubber-stamping Yallo Leather's name in the market, as pioneers of making leather bags and other products that are made out of pure leather.

According to Betty, Yallo leather believes in timeless style that captures a certain way of living. She added that Yallo is dedicated at creating an image that best represents our continent globally.

Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo on the Yallo Vibe.
Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo on the Yallo Vibe. Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The Yallo Family

“We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living.

“As Yallo, we are dedicated in creating an image that best represents our continent, through our delicately handmade leather products and our global service.

“This Film depicts the ultimate home coming experience, where joy is best shared and lifelong memories created,” shared Betty Kyallo.

The short film features; Mercy Kyallo (Founder- Yallo Leather), Betty Kyallo, Gloria Kyallo, Sean Andrew, Billy Kutah, Titus Lindah among others.

Betty Kyallo's post
Betty Kyallo's post Betty Kyallo's post Pulse Live Kenya

Betty’s message was echoed by Yallo Leather CEO Mercy Kyallo, who shared a similar message via her Insta-stories.

“The Future belongs to us. A film by @yalloleather in partnership with @lecaptain_adventure,” posted Mercy Kyallo.

Yallo Leather

Founded in 2015, Yallo is a leather goods manufacturing company that designs and produces quality leather products.

“We consistently, develop products that meet market trends and industry demands. our mission is to ensure that every product we make achieves a design and performance balance. Our product range includes laptop bags, travel bags, Ipad and tablet covers and many more,” reads a description about Yallo.

Watch Video

Photos from the Yallo Family

Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo
Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video]
Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
A Yallo Leather Travel Bag
A Yallo Leather Travel Bag Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Mercy Kyallo and Sean Andrew
Mercy Kyallo and Sean Andrew Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo on that Yallo Vibe
Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo on that Yallo Vibe Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Most stylish celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Most stylish celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released Albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released Albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Record Breaker: Diamond Platnumz clocks 6 million subscribers on Youtube

Record Breaker: Diamond Platnumz clocks 6 million subscribers on Youtube

Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Janet Jackson excites Kenyans with video of an elderly woman dancing to Kamba song

Janet Jackson excites Kenyans with video of an elderly woman dancing to Kamba song

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

Trending

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Betty Kyallo