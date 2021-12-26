Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

The new film aims at rubber-stamping Yallo Leather's name in the market, as pioneers of making leather bags and other products that are made out of pure leather.

According to Betty, Yallo leather believes in timeless style that captures a certain way of living. She added that Yallo is dedicated at creating an image that best represents our continent globally.

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The Yallo Family

“We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living.

“As Yallo, we are dedicated in creating an image that best represents our continent, through our delicately handmade leather products and our global service.

“This Film depicts the ultimate home coming experience, where joy is best shared and lifelong memories created,” shared Betty Kyallo.

The short film features; Mercy Kyallo (Founder- Yallo Leather), Betty Kyallo, Gloria Kyallo, Sean Andrew, Billy Kutah, Titus Lindah among others.

Betty Kyallo's post Pulse Live Kenya

Betty’s message was echoed by Yallo Leather CEO Mercy Kyallo, who shared a similar message via her Insta-stories.

“The Future belongs to us. A film by @yalloleather in partnership with @lecaptain_adventure,” posted Mercy Kyallo.

Yallo Leather

Founded in 2015, Yallo is a leather goods manufacturing company that designs and produces quality leather products.

“We consistently, develop products that meet market trends and industry demands. our mission is to ensure that every product we make achieves a design and performance balance. Our product range includes laptop bags, travel bags, Ipad and tablet covers and many more,” reads a description about Yallo.

Watch Video

Photos from the Yallo Family

