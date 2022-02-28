Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Award-winning media personality Betty Kyallo has confirmed that she is single after going separate ways with city lawyer Nick Ndeda.
Addressing the press during the official launch of her new venture, Betty stated that she is now focused on expanding her business empire and taking care of her daughter Ivanna.
She went on to acknowledge that breakups are a normal thing in relationships, but people tend to make hers a big deal simply because she is in the limelight.
“People fall in love and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And when it doesn’t it’s okay, there is nothing wrong with it. I think because I am a public figure that's why it becomes a big deal but it’s a normal thing.
"People move in different directions and people have different ideas on how to live life and do things, so mkikosana unasonga mbele kama injili (when you break up, move on),” Betty Kyallo explained.
The former news anchor narrated that being single gives her the opportunity to fully concentrate on accomplishing her dreams without any distractions.
“Being single is so nice because nobody calls to ask where you are. I’m so free to do my things and be myself. You know are you are in a relationship there are those rules and regulations, but I think I’m just happy being free to meet people and go crazy with my dreams.
“Sometimes when you are in a relationship you forget about yourself kidogo but right now I’m in a good space to focus on what I want, so it's not bad being single,” Betty Kyallo stated.
The mother of one also made it clear in that: “You cannot dedicate who you're going to fall in love with, it can be someone in the limelight and or somebody who is not. So right now I’m not in that space, I want to focus on myself and my business and my daughter. When it reaches a point I get someone I like, that will be that, but you can’t choose love, you fall in love with whoever fits your soul at that particular time, so sai me niko tu sawa (I'm fine).”
