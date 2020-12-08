Former K24 News Anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has said that it is hard for her to be celibate, stating that she has tried to, but it’s difficult.

The mother of one spoke as she responded to questions from her fans, which were asked by her sister Gloria, as they played the Hot Wings challenge game.

“Do you ever get a dry spell? Answer yes or No Tumalize,” asked her sister Gloria, to which she responded saying, “Dry spell ya doo si sana… I have tried to be celibate, It’s hard.”

It’s hard to be celibate – Betty Kyallo

During the challenge the Flair by Betty CEO was asked if she could date someone who is younger than her, and the answer she gave was "age is just a number".

She pointed out that in Hollywood, people get married to spouses who are even 20 years younger than them, and she doesn’t mind making her little Hollywood.

“Age ain’t nothing but a number… maturity is a choice. I think I can date someone younger… maybe we can leave each other with like two, three, four, seven years. There are people in Hollywood who get married to guys 20 years younger than them. I’m not saying this is Hollywood, but we can make our kind of Hollywood,” said Betty.

It’s hard to be celibate – Betty Kyallo

Another fan asked what it would take for one to be her boyfriend, and she went on to list three things that one must have;

“First of all, you have to love Jesus, you have to be hardworking. I want a guy who’s going to wake up in the morning and hustle with me or at least even if you are going to stay at home, you better have money. If you don’t get too much money, hard work is a must for me and the third thing is somebody who is potentially going to meet Ivanna because that’s the most important person in my life. If I have never introduced you to Ivanna just know hujafika bei.” said Betty Kyallo.