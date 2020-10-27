Former K24 news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has sent out a hearty message to her mother, Julia stating that she is the best thing God ever gave to their family.

The mother of one said her mother is the strongest woman she knows, and also her favorite person on earth and that even her daughter had to look like her.

“You are the best gift God ever gave me and our family. You are the strongest woman I know. You are my favourite person on earth even my daughter Ivanna had to look exactly like you. I love you. Thank you for everything. Happy birthday mama. Let’s go on holiday and celebrate you. Help me wish my mummy @jngii83 a happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉” wrote Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo's mother Julia

In another post where she shared a video of her mother dancing to the Jerusalema challenge together with her Flair by Betty employees, Betty wished her mother long life and happiness.

“Mama May you keep dancing and bringing lots of life to this life. I love you so. Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉@jngii83,” said Betty Kyallo.

Upon seeing her post, her friends, colleagues and fans went ahead to send their birthday messages to Mama Betty, and here’s what they said.

