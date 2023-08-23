Betty Kyallo admits to past financial struggles & friend who wanted to expose her debt publicly

In her latest video, she reiterated a willingness to share intimate details of her life with her fans.

This will include insights into her past and current relationships, life struggles that her followers also go through, as well as address any other inquiries they might have.

Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing her absence from the online platform, Kyallo explained that her break was necessitated by a multitude of commitments, including work and motherly duties.

Kyallo reveals how a friend threatened her

Kyallo's openness extended to discussing a personal incident involving a close friend. She recounted an experience where a friend threatened to publicly shame her due to a debt that hadn't been promptly repaid.

The businesswoman recounted owing money to a friend, emphasising that debt is a common aspect of life.

"Let me share with you guys something personal. You know I owed someone some money, which is very normal because that's how people survive. So this person just wakes up and tells me you better pay my debt otherwise nakuanika kwa social media.

"It's not like I was going to run away because we were in communication, we are actually friends. But one day unaamka unapata 'nataka yote leo'," she said.

She eventually had to access a significant sum of money to settle the debt and protect her reputation.

"I was like okay, this is not practical. I had to go to my account and remove some colossal amount of money. I had to pay them so they don't have to tarnish my name.

"It's not like the money I paid was just there waiting to do anything. This is money I had planned for. But how do you deal with life? Ilinipata so unang'ang'ana nayo leo," she said.

Betty Kyallo - Healing from a 'Luo heartbreak'

Amidst her candid sharing, Kyallo touched on the topic of heartbreak, particularly a humorous query she received about healing from a 'Luo heartbreak'.

With a touch of humor, she quipped that healing from such heartbreaks can be difficult.

"Let me tell you guys, you don't heal. I have dated like one Luo. The heartbreaks are really award-winning," she said.

However, she said regardless of the origin, heartbreak is never an easy process. Kyallo acknowledged that emotions are a natural part of the healing journey and that allowing oneself to feel and grieve is essential.

"But for any heartbreak, you first have to go through emotions. You can't say wewe ni conqueror, ati you can't break down. It's okay to cry, to feel bad about it and mourn. But usikae huko sana," she advised.

