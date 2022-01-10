RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo shares sneak peek of her new TV show 'Mum Vs Wife' [Video]

Wives & their mothers in laws will go head to head to determine who is the best chef

Award-winning media personality Betty Kyallo has finally announced the premiere of her new TV show dubbed Mum Vs Wife, with a 30 seconds teaser.

In an update shared by the former news anchor, the new show is set to air on DSTV’s Honey TV, from Tuesday at 16:30pm.

“I'm so excited!!! 🥳🥳🥳 We are finally starting to air my new show Mom Vs Wife on @honeyafricatv I worked so hard on this one and thoroughly enjoyed a different kind of hosting. So it's starting tomorrow on Dstv Channel 173 #honeytvdstv173,” Betty Kyallo.

Mum Vs Wife

In the new program, wives and their mothers in laws will go head to head in the kitchen to determine who is the best chef.

The husbands on the show will have to choose between which of the two dishes made by their two favourite women is the yummiest.

It will be exciting to watch whether mothers still know their kababa's favourite meals or have the wives refined their husband’s palates.

The First announcement

“I’m so thrilled to share with you that I’ll be your new host on a thrilling cooking game show ofn DSTV Channel 173, Honey TV.

“I’m inviting all wives and mothers in law to join me on this amazing journey of this cooking show where they will be preparing a meal for the man that binds them.

“He has to taste both meals while blindfolded and give one the highest rating, and this is where things get heated up..he has to guess who made the meal that he rated highest,” Betty announced.

The Yallo Film

Just the other day, Betty and her family were featured in a new film by Yallo Leather, a company owned by her sister Mercy Kyallo.

The new film aims at rubber-stamping Yallo Leather's name in the market, as pioneers of making leather bags and other products that are made out of pure leather.

“We believe in a timeless style that captures a certain way of living. As Yallo, we are dedicated in creating an image that best represents our continent, through our delicately handmade leather products and our global service.

“This Film depicts the ultimate home coming experience, where joy is best shared and lifelong memories created,” shared Betty Kyallo.

