Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Celebrated Kenyan media personality Betty Kyallo is set to give Rihanna a run for her money with the launch of her own makeup line dubbed Betty Beauty.
Other Kenyan celebrities who own makeup lines are Huddah Monroe, Joanna Kinuthia, Nancy Mwai & Kate actress
Speaking to Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Betty revealed that plans are underway to introduce her own makeup line in the Kenyan market and fans should be ready for the new venture.
“There are these big brands, but I want to show the young girls that you can have it all. Even with Kyallo Kulture and the businesses I do and even what she (Mercy) does, we want to show girls that you can have it all. Hii maneno ya sijui sponsor, sijui ati wakona mabuda, that’s nonsense. We can teach our girls to go for it because they actually can do it," Betty explained.
She added that: "We were brought up in a very humble background in Rongai, and we did not have everything but we really aspired to be great people and right now with our efforts and God’s grace were are living our life.
"With my makeup line, it’s going to be very affordable for young women... I want women to be confident and I want to be part of that process. It’s part of the culture in Kyallo Kulture," Betty stated.
Asked on when the makeup line is going to be launched the media influencer stated: “We are still working on it but we have already gotten samples. Our team is big, so Fenty wasitushitue sisi. We aren’t international yet but were are coming. Our trajectory as the Kyallo sisters to be somewhere up there and we are climbing, slow but sure.”
Currently, Betty owns a number of businesses - Flair By Betty (Salon), After Shave by Flair, BK Closet, Business Magic Centre and the newly launched reality show Kyallo Kulture.
At the same time, Mercy Kyallo confessed that she has been learning a lot from her sister Betty and soon she will venture into creating skincare products.
“I definitely want to venture into skincare (in the future). I’m learning so much from Betty and her team and I would like to represent the dark-skinned girl. Betty has been working so hard in terms of her beauty line. Also Yallo Leather is creating new stuff and designs and they will be launching soon. So stay tuned Mercy Kyallo is here to stay and I have just launched myself to the world," Mercy remarked.
