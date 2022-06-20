RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Other Kenyan celebrities who own makeup lines are Huddah Monroe, Joanna Kinuthia, Nancy Mwai & Kate actress

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Celebrated Kenyan media personality Betty Kyallo is set to give Rihanna a run for her money with the launch of her own makeup line dubbed Betty Beauty.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Betty revealed that plans are underway to introduce her own makeup line in the Kenyan market and fans should be ready for the new venture.

“There are these big brands, but I want to show the young girls that you can have it all. Even with Kyallo Kulture and the businesses I do and even what she (Mercy) does, we want to show girls that you can have it all. Hii maneno ya sijui sponsor, sijui ati wakona mabuda, that’s nonsense. We can teach our girls to go for it because they actually can do it," Betty explained.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

She added that: "We were brought up in a very humble background in Rongai, and we did not have everything but we really aspired to be great people and right now with our efforts and God’s grace were are living our life.

"With my makeup line, it’s going to be very affordable for young women... I want women to be confident and I want to be part of that process. It’s part of the culture in Kyallo Kulture," Betty stated.

Asked on when the makeup line is going to be launched the media influencer stated: “We are still working on it but we have already gotten samples. Our team is big, so Fenty wasitushitue sisi. We aren’t international yet but were are coming. Our trajectory as the Kyallo sisters to be somewhere up there and we are climbing, slow but sure.”

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Betty owns a number of businesses - Flair By Betty (Salon), After Shave by Flair, BK Closet, Business Magic Centre and the newly launched reality show Kyallo Kulture.

At the same time, Mercy Kyallo confessed that she has been learning a lot from her sister Betty and soon she will venture into creating skincare products.

“I definitely want to venture into skincare (in the future). I’m learning so much from Betty and her team and I would like to represent the dark-skinned girl. Betty has been working so hard in terms of her beauty line. Also Yallo Leather is creating new stuff and designs and they will be launching soon. So stay tuned Mercy Kyallo is here to stay and I have just launched myself to the world," Mercy remarked.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Mzazi Willy Tuva lands major ambassadorial role with the UN

Mzazi Willy Tuva lands major ambassadorial role with the UN

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Guardian Angel introduces 1st artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music

Guardian Angel introduces 1st artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

Trending

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist