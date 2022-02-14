Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

Ms Kyallo put a video capturing her entering a room full of red flower petals, coupled up with red balloons - a perfect set for Valentine’s Day.

The former TV girl could not hide her joy, but brag about her she is loved.

“What a lovely surprise. I am completely spoilt and happy😊,” reads Betty Kyallo’s caption.

In a separate post vie her Insta-stories, Ms Kyallo threw indirect jibes at those who thought her Valentine’s day will be boring.

“Valentines wewe ulikuwa umenipangia machozi lakini Mungu ni nani/

“Msinitafute please! Napendwa Weuh,” wrote Ms Kyallo.

Betty is getting spoilt with love and gifts amidst reports that she parted ways with her boyfriend Nick Ndeda, and now she is seeing someone else.

Reports indicate that the two went separate ways a while back but they are yet to make it public despite social media in-laws trying hard to get a statement from them.

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo

In November, 2021, City Lawyer Nick Ndeda shared little known details about relationship with Betty Kyallo, revealing they were coaxed to go public.

In an Interview on Jalang’o TV, Ndeda said they had planned to keep thing under wraps but that changed after their photos were leaked to the public through blogger Edgar Obare.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumours and the what not because we are seen together here and there...which is fine.

Like any other couple we would do things together, go out, have dinner, lunch, shopping and all that but we never wanted to come out and say we are an item. It was never our intention to do that, so when that happened, we did not change how we interacted or what we did, we just carried on, except that once that spotlight starts shinning on you it kinda never stops,” said Nick in part.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Kenyans ambushed them even before they were ready to subject their relationship to public scrutiny.

On October 21, day, Ndeda treated Betty to a pleasant surprise at a time she was shooting the final episode of her cooking show 'Mom Vs Wife'.

Moments from the beautiful surprise were captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Ms Kyallo. In the video, Ndeda could be seen with flowers as he walked into the set, interrupting the shoot that was under way.