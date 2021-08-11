An excited Ms Kyallo shared the news with her 2.8 Million followers, stating that she is elated to earn such recognition. Betty confessed that she has been through many highs and lows in life basing on the fact that she kicked off her media career at a young age.

“This happened today. I honestly appreciate the interest. Goodness number 7😅😅😅

Truth is I have Been through many highs and lows in life and having started my media career so young I’ve gone through most of it in the public eye which is never easy. It’s actually quite tough. It’s like living your youth plus young adult life with everyone watching” said Betty Kyallo in Part.

Media Personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Inspiration

The former K24 news anchor added that she is glad that throughout the journey she has managed to inspire many people.

“What gives me so much gratitude about all this is that I have inspired many people along the way with my journey through life. That you can be authentic about yourself and you can love who you are unapologetically. Through all this I learnt how to come home to myself. Which is why extremely important and powerful. You should always do that too. I pray that we shall continue learning together as long as God gives us life. Thank you! Thanks to @google for this.” Shared Betty Kyallo.

Ms Kyallo was listed among the most searched local people alongside; President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, state House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

Betty Kyallo, President Uhuru Kenya, Kanze Dena and Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya