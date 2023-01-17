ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Kyallo's tongue-in-cheek reaction to reports of leaked photos & videos

Denis Mwangi

Many Kenyans on social media claimed to have obtained the said material, making her a trending topic on Twitter

Media celebrity and businesswoman Betty Kyallo has reacted to social media chatter that alleged that intimate photos and video of her had leaked to the public.

Many Kenyans on social media claimed to have obtained the said material, making her a trending topic on Twitter for the better part of Monday and Tuesday.

In a story on her Instagram, Kyallo said asked Kenyans whether she should take advantage of the curiosity generated to promote her business or drop a song.

She was making a joke about popular culture, where many celebrities are known to use clout to promote their own agenda.

Media Personality Betty Kyallo
Media Personality Betty Kyallo Media Personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Now that you are all talking about me, should I drop a song, Kyallo Kulture 2 or launch a business,” she said in a tongue-in-cheek reaction.

"Can't pay me enough to react😅😅😅👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾" she said in another post.

Clout chaser is a term used to describe a person who tries too hard to attain fame, especially when it involves desperate measures or doing things that are considered outrageous, or foolish.

Kenyan celebrities have perfected the art of clout chasing in a bid to keep their careers afloat and remain relevant as they strive to push their content in the wake of competition.

Name-dropping, gimmicks and sensational claims have slowly become part of their lives.

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing
Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing Pulse Live Kenya

From fake engagements to booty surgery allegations, to fake relationships and fake pregnancy claims, nothing is off the table in the quest to remain relevant.

It begins with a well-scripted lie that is then sold to the public or goes quiet on social media for a while with an occasional cryptic message that gets fans worried and is then picked up by blogs. In some cases, it is outright drama and theatrics.

Some celebrities engage in clout-chasing tactics for a number of reasons such as promoting new projects or staying relevant on social media or in the news cycle.

