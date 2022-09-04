RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Philip Matogo

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, also known as Queen Bey, turns 41 years old today.

Queen Bey

As the world and all her fans know, she is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress.

Beyoncé, who was born on Sept 4th 1981, rose to fame as member of pop-R&B group Destiny’s Child (previously known as Girl’s Tyme), one of the biggest girl bands in music history.

After leaving Destiny’s Child, she began her phenomenal solo career, racking up sales of over 200 million records worldwide, these include 40 million pure albums sold and more than 165 million digital singles sold. Beyoncé ranks as the 2nd bestselling digital singles artist of all time.

She is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with 79 career nominations and has won 28 Grammy awards during her career.

Her solo career took the music world by storm with the debut of Dangerously Woman in 2003, featuring R&B hits like Crazy in Love.

After that trailblazing start to her career, she won everything from Recording Industry Association of America’s Top Certified Artist to Billboard’s Top Female Artist, the latter named her the Top Female Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist of the Decade.

Original boss lady

Not only are her songs club-friendly and sexualised to the degree of turning up the temperature wherever they are played, her song lyrics speak proudly of her identity and blackness.

She is not apolitical, preferring to swim in the shark-infested waters of political controversy by siding with those she feels mirror her own political views.

According to her Wikipedia page, Beyoncé and Jay-Z secretly donated tens of thousands of dollars to bail out Black Lives Matter protesters in Baltimore and Ferguson, as well as funded infrastructure for the establishment of Black Lives Matter chapters across the USA.

Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
