Bien-Aime Baraza celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming message

Bien-Aime Baraza celebrates wife's birthday with warming message

Amos Robi

Bien and Chiki have been married for more than two years now

Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka
Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza has written a beautiful message for his wife as she celebrates her birthday

Through his Instagram Bien expressed her gratitude for sharing life with him and wished her more blessings.

“Happy Birthday @chikikuruka. You’re a Gem. I love and appreciate you. Doing life with you is a gift and a blessing. Happy 22nd,” Bien wrote.

The day was special for Chiki as she received a special gift from her mother which she had for days without knowing it was her gift.

Sauti Sol’s Bien and girlfriend Chiki
Sauti Sol’s Bien and girlfriend Chiki ece-auto-gen

“My mum made me pack my present from Turkey and told me it’s not actually mine until my birthday. I fell in love with this ring, a rare Turkish stone that changes colour with light. In 1 million lifetimes, I’d always be yours mama,” Chiki wrote.

Bien and Chiki marked their second marriage anniversary in March 2022 where they shared sweet messages.

Pouring her heart out, Chiki called Bien her person while Bien declared that he considers himself lucky for having her in his life.

"I know your need to feel free, means I remain independent. Your ability to tell me off, means I’m never set in my ways. Your fight for yourself reminds me to fight for myself. It hasn’t always been easy, and I’m sure it won’t always be easy. But I’m also sure, that YOU and you alone, are my person," Chiki's post read in part.

Bien and wife Chiki open up on how they first met, talk about their first date
Bien and wife Chiki open up on how they first met, talk about their first date Pulse Live Kenya

In reply, Bien stated: "Happy Anniversary babe," adding in a separate post, "I could write a book on how lucky I am to have you in my life. You really bring out the best in me. To many more great memories my love. Thank you for being my compass. I love and appreciate you."

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
