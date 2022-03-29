Bien, Eric Omondi react to Ezekiel Mutua's new appointment

In a comment on Instagram, Eric Omondi termed Mutua’s appointment as a step in the wrong direction.

“Hii Kenya tunasonga steps mbili Mbele Alafu Kumi Nyuma🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. Wembe itakua ni ile ile. Akileta unafiki tutafanya kama WILL SMITH,” read the comedian’s post.

Omondi, who celebrated Mutua’s exit from KFCB has been a big critic of the incoming MCSK boss, accusing him of stifling the creativity among Kenyan filmmakers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bien, who is one-quarter of Sauti Sol boy band, also expressed displeasure with the news of Ezekiel’s return to the creative and entertainment industry.

The Mbwembwe hitmaker reacted with vomit emojis on Instagram and added a short statement on his Twitter account.

“Ezekiel Mutua’s appointment is a disappointment. What did he do for film? Kenya continues to elevate mediocrity. This is just sad,” he said.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza Pulse Live Kenya

“Fellow label mate Willis Chimano described Mutua’s appointment as recycling spent resources.

“Ezekiel Mutua's appointment is such nonsense... Recycling bin inc. That's what we are,” he said.

Ezekiel Mutua assures artists of defending their rights

In a statement shared via his official Twitter handle, Mutua said that he is happy to be back in the creative industry as a promoter and defender of musicians' rights.

“I have received with profound gratitude my appointment to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Happy to rejoin the creative industry, this time not as a regulator, but as a promoter and defender of the rights of musicians,” reads Mutua’s statement.

He added; “ I look forward to working with the Board and relevant industry stakeholders to reinvigorate the music industry and make Kenyan music profitable through effective and efficient collection and distribution of royalties, by fighting piracy and promoting the rights of musicians.

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

"The industry has great potential to create jobs and wealth for our artistes. I pledge to work with all musicians in the country to raise the quality and profitability of our music,”.

Dr. Mutua is a consummate media professional with an immense passion for leadership, communication and opinion driving, in both private and public sectors. In the course of his career, he has risen through the ranks from trainee reporter (1994) to Sub - Editor (1998) at the Nation Media Group,

He also served as the Secretary General of Kenya Union of Journalists ( 2001-2007 ), Director of Information & Public Communications (2007-2011), Information Secretary (2011-2015) and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (2015-2021).