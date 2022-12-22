ADVERTISEMENT
Sauti Sol has lasted more than most Nairobi marriages - Bien

Trevor Taremwa

Award-winning Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol celebrated 17 years together yesterday.

The Sauti Sol family

The band was formed in 2005 and comprised vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and guitarist Polycarp Otieno.

While speaking to Nairobi News, lead singer Bien said the band had lasted more than most Nairobi relationships and marriages.

“Sauti Sol has lasted longer than all your Nairobi ‘marriages’. It has been so nice growing together and I am so proud of us.”

Among the achievements the band has achieved is starting a record label, Sol Generations.

“We have sol Kids for the younger generation, a festival, and other businesses. We have put in a lot of work, and it is not an easy journey.”

Bien said the Afro-pop band had stuck together since they do not allow their ego to dictate their career.

“First of all, it is important to kill your ego. All relationships go sour where ego leads. Accept that sometimes you are not going in the same direction but together.”

He added that friendship is also very important.

The singer said although they don’t always agree, the band is too classy to fight.

“We listen to each other’s opinions as brothers.”

During a past interview, Savara Mudigi said teamwork fails most Kenyan musicians.

“We as Sauti Sol have stuck together because we are more than brothers in the music industry, a thing other artistes lack,” he said.

“Without friendship, all the other things cannot be achieved and it can’t work.”

Sauti Sol recently re-united two years after they decided to do individual projects.

The group announced that its members would concentrate on solo projects under the label “Alone Together” in 2020. Two years later, they released ‘Lil Mama’ together in November this year.

The song has over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

