Bien Sauti Sol rekindles 'beef' with Eric Omondi after Harmonize drama

In the comment section of Eric Omondi’s post, Bien questioned why everyone was on Eric Omondi’s neck saying he was annoying. Bien further saying he wished he was punched even more.

“Wewe kwani kila mtu anataka kukuchapa. You’re hella annoying. I wish angekupiga zaidi. Na ningekua hapo ningekuongezea,” Bien commented.

The comment coming after Bien’s long online ‘feud’ with the comedian.

Eric Omondi on the hand has apologized over the incident which saw him and the Tanzanian star spend nearly the entire day at the Kileleshwa police station.

Through his Instagram stories, Eric said he had settled issues with the Tanzanian singer whom he flew together with to Mombasa with for a performance at a club based in Mombasa.

“As a big brother, as a host and as a fellow East African artist I want to apologize for everything that happened,” Eric stated.

Harmonize on the other hand said no one was perfect adding that not every day in the world was perfect. The singer described the fiasco as normal work challenges insisting he was okay with Eric Omondi.

“Still my brother and I love and respect him nobody is perfect in this world, I am cool from my heart. What happened are just job challenges and in this world you can’t be happy always we are brothers,” Harmonize said in his Instagram stories.