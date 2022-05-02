RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bien Sauti Sol rekindles 'beef' with Eric Omondi after Harmonize drama

Amos Robi

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert
Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza has hit out at Eric Omondi after the comedian alleged that he was punched by Tanzanian singer Harmonize after an embroilment that led to the singer’s arrest.

In the comment section of Eric Omondi’s post, Bien questioned why everyone was on Eric Omondi’s neck saying he was annoying. Bien further saying he wished he was punched even more.

“Wewe kwani kila mtu anataka kukuchapa. You’re hella annoying. I wish angekupiga zaidi. Na ningekua hapo ningekuongezea,” Bien commented.

The comment coming after Bien’s long online ‘feud’ with the comedian.

Bien Aime Baraza from Sauti Sol
Eric Omondi on the hand has apologized over the incident which saw him and the Tanzanian star spend nearly the entire day at the Kileleshwa police station.

Through his Instagram stories, Eric said he had settled issues with the Tanzanian singer whom he flew together with to Mombasa with for a performance at a club based in Mombasa.

“As a big brother, as a host and as a fellow East African artist I want to apologize for everything that happened,” Eric stated.

Harmonize on the other hand said no one was perfect adding that not every day in the world was perfect. The singer described the fiasco as normal work challenges insisting he was okay with Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi
“Still my brother and I love and respect him nobody is perfect in this world, I am cool from my heart. What happened are just job challenges and in this world you can’t be happy always we are brothers,” Harmonize said in his Instagram stories.

After his release the singer also said he would not do anymore club appearances and meet greets arguing that clients did not understand what meet and greet meant and confused it for a performance.

