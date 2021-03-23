State House Director of Brand Strategy and Events Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted hit back at his critics stating that he is a big consumer of criticism after his statement on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership elicited mixed reactions.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Ted mentioned that he never shies away from critics, as constructive criticism has always been the fuel of champions.

"People tend to criticize OTHERS most loudly in the area where they themselves have the deepest emotional need - think about it.

" I love being criticized IN there I find my way ,I love being criticized in there I find my True North, I love being criticized in there I find my faults ,I love being criticized in there I evaluate the Critic's Intention Honestly ,I love being criticized in there I show Gratitude to those who Offer Constructive Criticism , I love being criticized coz in here I consider the Suggestions not the Tone of the Feedback. I love being criticized than being praised because CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM is the FUEL of champions.."

KOT while at it guys PLEASE GET INSPIRED by reading my blog DAILY. teamd2d.wordpress.com” shared Big Ted.

Appearing on Churchill Show, Big Ted said that President Kenyatta has the interests of Kenyans at heart, something that a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) were not ready to subscribe to.

“…I think God pretested me to work for the President of Kenya and its one of the most amazing things in my life. being g able to influence or change people’s lives in a very small way and just being able to serve the King is amazing.

You get to see the world from a different perspective. You get to see Kenya for a perspective of hope…I have never sat in a meeting that has thought about how to deprive Kenyans of their best Kenya can give... every meeting I have been has been about how can we help this people

It is very hard for Kenyans to understand the President and the Presidency... He has the interests of Kenyans at heart…he has redefined Presidency...” said Big Ted in Part.