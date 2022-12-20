Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

The lovebirds made their relationship public for the first time when they posted cute romantic photos together and have since hinted at a wedding to be held this December.

Cebbie Koks, who is singer Akothee's younger sister, is well known and has a large fan base across the country based on her social media following.

Cebbie koks Nyasego Pulse Live Kenya

But what about her husband-to-be? Many people only know him as a city lawyer who analyses politics or gives a lawyer's perspective on particular topics, especially on his Twitter where he has a large following.

Family

Born in Ugenya, Siaya County, Ogolla grew up in a polygamous family, with his mother being the first wife. He had two step mums and 18 siblings.

He has two beautiful daughters from a previous relationship.

Education

Ogolla was a top student in Primary school. He sat his KCPE exam in 1997, passed, and got admitted to St Mary's School Yala for his secondary education.

He joined Moi University in 2007 as a law student and to be able to survive because the Helb loan was not enough, he would sell kienyeji chicken to students and some of his lecturers to supplement his stipend.

The prominent lawyer had to redo his KCSE 3 times to make it to campus after school fees strains, which led to poor grade performance.

Despite all the struggles, he was able to score Grade A from Ambira Boys' High School.

Ogolla, who has a Master's in Governance, has practiced law for six years, but even with all his achievements, he says he is yet to achieve anything.

Pulse Live Kenya

Career

Professionally Ogolla is one of Kenya's top revered lawyers who have made appearances in high-profile cases.

He is a managing partner at Saroni & Stevens Advocates, a company located in Ngong, Nairobi.

Some high-profile cases he has handled include Governor Julius Malombe's election at the Court of Appeal.

He also represented the LSK in several complex constitutional petitions, including the case where LSK was seeking to compel the President to appoint 41 judges.

Inspirations

Ogolla draws his greatest inspiration from his mother, whom he talks to everyday.

He loves listening to loud gospel music in his parking because he considers his house a reading space. He also takes long drives to reflect on the goodness of the Lord.

Steve Ogolla believes that there is no replacement for hard work and discipline.

Relationship with Cebbie Koks

Steve Ogolla on Friday, December 16, 2022, proposed to his girlfriend Elseba Awuor and shared a video of how it went down.

Stve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya