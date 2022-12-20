ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

Biography of Nairobi lawyer Steve Ogolla

Nairobi lawyer Steve Ogolla with fiancee Cebbie Koks during their traditional engagement ceremony in October 2022
Nairobi lawyer Steve Ogolla with fiancee Cebbie Koks during their traditional engagement ceremony in October 2022

Steve Ogolla, a prominent city lawyer, has been in the headlines for the past few months after details emerged that he was in a relationship with Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie Koks Nyasego.

The lovebirds made their relationship public for the first time when they posted cute romantic photos together and have since hinted at a wedding to be held this December.

Cebbie Koks, who is singer Akothee's younger sister, is well known and has a large fan base across the country based on her social media following.

Cebbie koks Nyasego
But what about her husband-to-be? Many people only know him as a city lawyer who analyses politics or gives a lawyer's perspective on particular topics, especially on his Twitter where he has a large following.

Born in Ugenya, Siaya County, Ogolla grew up in a polygamous family, with his mother being the first wife. He had two step mums and 18 siblings.

He has two beautiful daughters from a previous relationship.

Ogolla was a top student in Primary school. He sat his KCPE exam in 1997, passed, and got admitted to St Mary's School Yala for his secondary education.

He joined Moi University in 2007 as a law student and to be able to survive because the Helb loan was not enough, he would sell kienyeji chicken to students and some of his lecturers to supplement his stipend.

The prominent lawyer had to redo his KCSE 3 times to make it to campus after school fees strains, which led to poor grade performance.

Despite all the struggles, he was able to score Grade A from Ambira Boys' High School.

Ogolla, who has a Master's in Governance, has practiced law for six years, but even with all his achievements, he says he is yet to achieve anything.

READ: Akothee's sister Cebbie speaks out after being attacked over her MCA nomination

Lawyer Steve Ogolla
Professionally Ogolla is one of Kenya's top revered lawyers who have made appearances in high-profile cases.

He is a managing partner at Saroni & Stevens Advocates, a company located in Ngong, Nairobi.

READ: Cebbie Koks showers fiancé with praises as he marks 40th birthday

Some high-profile cases he has handled include Governor Julius Malombe's election at the Court of Appeal.

He also represented the LSK in several complex constitutional petitions, including the case where LSK was seeking to compel the President to appoint 41 judges.

Ogolla draws his greatest inspiration from his mother, whom he talks to everyday.

He loves listening to loud gospel music in his parking because he considers his house a reading space. He also takes long drives to reflect on the goodness of the Lord.

Steve Ogolla believes that there is no replacement for hard work and discipline.

Steve Ogolla on Friday, December 16, 2022, proposed to his girlfriend Elseba Awuor and shared a video of how it went down.

Stve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks
In the video, Ogolla is seen receiving Cebbie at the lobby of a high-end hotel with a bouquet of red roses. He then embraces the lady of the moment, who donned an elegant black dress.

