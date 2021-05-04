City preacher, Bishop Godfrey Migwi has finally announced his candidature for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat, come 2022.
Bishop Godfrey Migwi announces bid for Mathioya parliamentary seat
It's Mathioya Constituency!
In photos seen by Pulse Live, a billboard with the image and name of the House of Hope pastor said that he will be vying for the Mathioya MP seat come the next general elections.
The poster, however, did not say which party he will use to vie for the seat, but instead said he is a sober leader with a vision.
Reports have been saying that the controversial city preacher has been eyeing a parliamentary seat, and this is proof that he will be in the ballot come 2022.
Bishop Migwi is one of the clerics that have been against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and has from time to time, called out leaders who support the Bill that is currently in parliament for debate.
A few months ago, the Bishop called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop forcing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum on Kenyans and they should instead give Kenyans copies of the report to read, and understand its contents, and what it means for them.
Bishop Migwi is a great ally of Deputy President William Ruto and has many times shown his support for the DP.
