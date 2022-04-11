Black Sherif sued; investor seeks crucial reliefs from Court

Several weeks ago, Black Sherif signed a distribution deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label.

Days later, concerns came from the camp of his supposed manager, who claimed that the artiste had signed the deal without telling him.

Sources suggest the contract between Black Sherif and this investor requires that the artiste carries out all his activities through the him – Shadrack Agyei Owusu.

As a result of that, he has filed a writ praying the court to grant him about four relieves.

He wants the court to prevent Black Sherif from performing at events that he has not given consent to. In addition, he has requested the court to order all funds accrued from the artiste’s online streams to be preserved.

Shadrach also wants a receiver to be taking the proceeds of all funds that will be accrued from any activity that Black Sherif engages in.

All of this was contained in a writ of summons dated April 11, 2022. Black Sherif and his lawyers are required to respond within 8 days.