Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours

Amos Robi

Matubia confirmed being in a relationship with Lunga'ho in February 2022

Actor Blessing Lung’aho has dismissed reports that he has broken up with his fiancé Jackie Matubia.

Speaking to Nation, Lungaho confirmed that they are still together and doing well, asking fans to ignore the rumours on social media because they are false and misleading.

“I’m just from the gym. I’m even seated here next to her and I just want to go take a shower,” Lungaho said.

Matubia, on the other hand, reiterated her husband’s sentiments saying she learned about the separation claims after numerous phone calls from concerned friends. She affirmed that all was well in her house.

“Rumors will always be rumors. We are doing very fine,” she stated.

Rumours of the two having split hit the internet with speculation of Lung’aho having left their home going, barely three months after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The two received their bundle of joy on June 6 after a long wait by not just the couple but also their fans.

In April Lung’aho proposed to his girlfriend Matubia and it’s was big yes.

“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always,” Matubia said.

The Maria actor proposed to Matubia at a time he was celebrating life after turning a year older.

"He proposed and I said Yes! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!".

The Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lung'aho alias Madiba back in February 2022.

On February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.

